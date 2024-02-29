Griff Shares Anthemic New Single and 'Miss Me Too'

Global pop sensation Griff shares her brand new single “Miss Me Too,” alongside a stunning video directed by Colin Solal Cardo (Kylie Minogue, Christine and the Queens, Charli XCX).

“Miss Me Too” is a euphoric, existential banger about finding your way back to yourself, and the little-discussed irony of losing confidence as you grow supposedly older and wiser. With dynamic beats, soaring synths, and Griff's knockout vocal delivery, the track's positive energy is captured in the stunning video, with choreography that channels that chaotic and communal breakthrough from despair into joy.

Commenting on the single, Griff says: ““Miss Me Too' is about being stuck in this hollow version of yourself after heartbreak and growing up, and wondering where the version of yourself went that once had faith in the world and love. I wrote this in one of the many little Airbnbs I booked to hide out and write my new music in. I texted Lostboy and SIBA my location (who I worked with on ‘Black Hole') and we converted the kitchen/living-room into a studio to write 'Miss Me Too.'"

“Miss Me Too” continues to build the world around Griff's bold new era. Last year saw the release of first single “Vertigo” — a dizzying anthem about the emotional disorientation of your early twenties. The vert1go vol.1 EP soon followed, including the gorgeous ballad “Astronaut,” which features songwriting-hero and touring partner Chris Martin of Coldplay on piano.

On “Miss Me Too,” Griff picks up that story from a more colorful, confident — but equally confessional — place. Throughout, the BRITs Rising Star winner draws on her sideways origin-story, from her unorthodox Chinese-Jamaican outsider-status growing up to launching an international music career from the confines of her bedroom.

She released the lockdown mixtape One Foot Front Of The Other in June of 2021, which led to tours alongside some of today's biggest artists — Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Florence + the Machine — in which Griff has refined both her sound and her sense of self.

With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif connecting the project's themes — and her new signature haircut — in 2024, Griff will take fans on a creative journey that “Miss Me Too” suggests must ultimately start with you.