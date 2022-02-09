Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Spring Headline Tour

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will kick off his spring headline tour next month with shows at Chicago's Riviera Theatre, Milwaukee's Pabst Theater, Detroit's Royal Oak Music Theatre, Atlanta's The Tabernacle and two nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium among many others.

Tickets for the tour, which will feature special guests Joe Purdy and Aoife O'Donovan, are on-sale now. $1 from each ticket sold will support Real Farmer Care, whose mission is to support farmers' self-care needs. Details can be found here.

Additionally, Isakov will join The Lumineers as part of their arena tour this summer with stops at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, Portland's Moda Center, Denver's Coors Field, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, San Francisco's Chase Center, St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center and more. Isakov will also soon perform across Europe in several upcoming shows with The Lumineers. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The forthcoming performances follow Isakov's acclaimed album, Evening Machines, which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart. Out now via Isakov's own label Suitcase Town Music in partnership with Dualtone Records (stream/purchase here), Evening Machines was recorded at a converted barn studio located on Isakov's three-acre farm in Boulder County, CO, and was released to widespread critical acclaim.

Of the record, NPR Music praised, "Evening Machines showcases his emotionally evocative songwriting style; rich in narrative detail and beautifully contemplative," while Billboard declared, "characteristically ruminative...blending a gentle spaciousness with dusky atmospheres and carefully nuanced textures."

Isakov has released four full-length albums as well as a special a collaborative record-2016's Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony, which featured orchestral versions of some of Isakov's most beloved songs. Released to widespread acclaim, NPR Music premiered the official music video for the song, "Liars," praising, "Stunning imagery...an emotionally charged and poignant musical statement."

Ahead of the symphonic album, Isakov released 2013's The Weatherman, which debuted at #1 on iTunes' Singer/Songwriter chart. Of the album, The Washington Post declared, "an eloquent lyricist who delivers soul-searching ruminations filled with cosmic pondering, nomadic wisdom and plenty of earthy metaphors."

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running his farm in Boulder County, which provides produce to the farm's CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

Tour Dates

February 24-Nottingham, UK-Motorpoint Arena Nottingham*

February 25-Glasgow, UK-The SSE Hydro*

February 26-Belfast, UK-Limelight 1

February 27-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena*

March 1-Bristol, UK-Trinity

March 2-Manchester, UK-AO Arena*

March 3-Sunderland, UK-The Fire Station

March 4-London, UK-The O2*

March 7-Madrid, Spain-WiZink Center*

March 9-Antwerp, Belgium-Lotto Arena*

March 10-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live*

March 11-Paris, France-Le Zénith*

March 18-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre+

March 19-Iowa City, IA-The Englert Theatre+ (SOLD OUT)

March 20-Milwaukee, WI-The Pabst Theater+

March 21-Detroit, MI-Royal Oak Music Theatre+

March 22-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall+

March 24-Durham, NC-Durham Performing Arts Center+

March 25-Charleston, SC-Charleston Music Hall^ (SOLD OUT)

March 26-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle^

March 27-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel^ (SOLD OUT)

March 29-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium^

March 30-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium+

July 12-Boise, ID-ExtraMile Arena*

July 14-Portland, OR-Moda Center*

July 16-Quincy, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre*

July 17-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena*

July 20-Salt Lake City, UT-Maverik Center*

July 22-Denver, CO-Coors Field*

July 24-Las Vegas, NV-MGM Grand Garden Arena*

July 26-Glendale, AZ-Gila River Arena*

July 27-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena*

July 29-Los Angeles, CA-Crypto.com Arena*

August 2-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center*

August 3-San Francisco, CA-Chase Center*

August 6-Calgary, AB-Scotiabank Saddledome*

August 7-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place*

August 9-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre*

August 10-Winnipeg, MB-Canada Life Centre*

August 12-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center*

August 13-Kansas City, MO-T-Mobile Center*

August 16-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center Omaha*

*supporting The Lumineers

+with special guest Joe Purdy

^with special guest Aoife O'Donovan