Greensky Bluegrass Share New Song 'Congratulations & Condolences'

Greensky Bluegrass are thrilled to share "Congratulations & Condolences," a rare B-Side release from their most recent album Stress Dreams.

The song was co-written by Greensky's Paul Hoffman (mandolin, vocals) and Joshua Davis (Steppin' In It, Shout Sister Shout). After Davis lost his father and received a son days apart, the timing of back-to-back congratulations and condolences provided striking context to the complexity of life and friendship.

The accompanying video for "Congratulations & Condolences" showcases exclusive footage from the studio. The visuals, recorded on 8mm tape, underscore the lyricism and depth of the song: "How did we become friends like this/congratulations and condolences."

The band will play Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival on May 27 before heading to Iceland for the first-ever Camp Greensky Iceland, taking place June 3-5 in Reykjavik. Upon return, Greensky will resume their US tour making stops at iconic festivals and amphitheatres across the country and has tapped red-hot bands Neighbor, Big Something, Amanda Shires, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Wood Brothers, the Teskey Brothers, and Sierra Ferrell as support on select dates. ﻿All up-to-date news and tour information can be found at greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

May 27 @ Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival | Axton, VA

Jun 03 @ Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa | Reykjavik, Iceland

Jun 04 @ Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa | Reykjavik, Iceland

Jun 05 @ Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa | Reykjavik, Iceland

Jun 16 @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival | Telluride, CO

Jun 22 @ Romp Festival | Owensboro, KY

Jun 23 @ Weekend at the Cave | Murphysboro, IL

Jun 24 @ Weekend at the Cave | Murphysboro, IL

Jun 26 @ Kresge Auditorium | Interlochen, MI

Jun 28 @ Frederik Meijer Gardens | Grand Rapids, MI (SOLD OUT)

Jun 29 @ Summerfest | Milwaukee, WI

Jun 30 @ Rose Music Center | Huber Heights, OH***

Jul 01 @ Andrew J Brady Music Center | Cincinnati, OH***

Jul 14 @ 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

Jul 15 @ 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

Jul 20 @ Music at Maymont | Richmond, VA

Jul 21 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC*

Jul 22 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC*

Aug 03 @ Pepsi Amphitheater | Flagstaff, AZ^

Aug 04 @ The Amp at LC Park | Grand Junction, CO^

Aug 05 @ Deer Valley Concert Series | Park City, UT^

Aug 06 @ Deer Valley Concert Series | Park City, UT^

Aug 08 @ Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, MT (SOLD OUT)

Aug 09 @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT#

Aug 12 @ Abeyance Bay | Rexford, MT

Aug13 @ Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival | Alta, WY

Aug 16 @ Marymoor Live | Seattle, WA@

Aug 17 @ PDX Live | Portland, OR@

Aug 18 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR@

Aug 19 @ Britt Festival Pavilion | Jacksonville, OR

Sep 02 @ Earl Scruggs Music Festival | Mill Spring, NC

Sep 03 @ Rhythm & Roots Festival | Charlestown, RI

Sep 09-10 @ All In Music Festival | Indianapolis, IN

Sep 13 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

Sep 14 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

Sep 15 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO**

Sep16 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO^^

Oct 07 @ 3 Sisters Festival of Bluegrass | Chattanooga, TN

Oct 08 @ Riverfront Revival | Charleston, SC

Dec 06-10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

*** w/ Neighbor

* w/ Big Something

^ w/ Amanda Shires

# w/ Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

@ w/ The Wood Brothers

** w/ the Teskey Brothers

^^ w/ Sierra Ferrell

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin].

The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they're a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.