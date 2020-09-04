Grant-Lee Phillips' New Album 'Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff' Out Today

The new album is out today!

Nashville- based singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, film composer, and visual artist Grant-Lee Phillips' tenth solo album, Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff, is out today on Yep Roc Records: listen/buy here. The album was included in NPR's New Music Friday notable releases and playlist for September 4.

Today, Phillips shares his road movie for "Leave A Light On" noting, "Those of us, who spend our lives on the move, with jobs that take us away from the people we love - we know what it means to be welcomed back home," says Phillips. "I shot this footage on the road back in February when I was out with my pals John Doe and Kristin Hersh for our Exile Follies tour. Cities, alleys, bridges and snow-covered fields - I tried to take a picture of it all. When I got home I stitched it all together and set it to my song "Leave a Light On." It's a front-seat travelogue and a song about the ritual of coming home."

To celebrate the release of Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff, join Phillips Live on Facebook on Saturday, September 5 at 3pm Eastern / 12pm Pacific, where he will play songs from the new album.

Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff is garnering critical praise:

"It is, in short, an album for the ages, and a record that's representative of Phillips in all his prolific prowess." -American Songwriter

"Phillips' latest beguiles with all the wiles of a master songwriter...A late-onset triumph" -MOJO, 4-star review

"Supportive songs about uncertain souls delivered in molasses-sweet murmur" -Uncut, 7/10 review

"...a quietly remarkable album that meets life's uncertainties head-on without resorting to easy answers." -No Depression

"The LP is a turbulent and highly musical rumination that finds the veteran singer-songwriter at his most inspired." -The Big Takeover

"...another notch in the belt of one of America's most overlooked and under-appreciated songwriters, some who has consistently proven that he's always worth hearing from." -Glide Magazine

"Come on lightning, show us your stuff," those words from Grant-Lee Phillips's young daughter were the inspiration for the 10-track album. Painting a beautifully human musical tapestry, each track exhibits why Phillips remains one of the strongest torchbearers of his generation and finds the veteran singer/songwriter at his most inspired.

Produced by Phillips, who is featured on vocals, guitars, piano, and organ, the album was recorded and mixed by Pete Min (Amos Lee, Andrew Bird) at Lucy's Meat Market in Los Angeles, CA. Phillips was joined in studio by drummer Jay Bellerose (Robert Plant, Alison Krauss), bassist Jennifer Condos (Ray LaMontagne, Bruce Springsteen, Sam Phillips), pedal steel player Eric Haywood (Son Volt, The Jayhawks), and horn player Danny T. Levin (Iggy Pop, Regina Spektor).

Previously released album tracks include: "Lowest Low," which premiered at Ditty TV and was praised by Brooklyn Vegan who noted, "Grant-Lee Phillips is back with this gentle, beautiful new single, anchored by his warm, inviting delivery."; "Straight to the Ground," ,which premiered at SPIN, while the video for "Gather Up," premiered at Glide Magazine who noted, "Phillips lets his gritty, soulful vocals shine while backed by a rich cacophony of percussive sounds."

The California-born multi-instrumentalist began his career as the frontman for Grant-Lee Buffalo. Named "male vocalist of the year" by Rolling Stone, USA Today called him a "soulful balladeer" while Uncut hailed him as a "distinguished U.S. songwriter." In 2016, he reprised his role as the beloved town troubadour in the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls.

