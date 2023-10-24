Grammy-Winning Rock Band Greta Van Fleet Extend Starcatcher World Tour With 2024 Dates

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet announces the extension of their Starcatcher World Tour with the addition of 12 new dates throughout the U.S. next year.

The 2024 leg, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (full dates below). The Starcatcher World Tour supports the band’s critically acclaimed album Starcatcher, which was released July 21 via Lava/Republic Records and debuted at #1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Rock/Alternative Albums Charts.

Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday with additional pre-sales throughout the week. Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, October 25 at 10 AM local time, with general onsale starting on Friday, October 27 at 10 AM local time.

Greta Van Fleet recently wrapped up a series of North America dates, including sold out arena headline shows and festival performances. The Starcatcher World Tour will soon embark on its European run, kicking off November 6th in Hamburg, Germany, with stops in Paris, London, Barcelona, Lisbon and more. The band has sold over one million tickets worldwide.

STARCATCHER WORLD TOUR REMAINING 2023 DATES:

November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle^

November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome^

November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena^

November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National^

November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley^

November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena^

November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena^

November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro^

November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum+

November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith+

November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena+

December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club+

December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center+

December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno+

^with Mt. Joy

+with Black Honey

STARCATCHER WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES - JUST ANNOUNCED:

April 27—St. Louis, MO— Chaifetz Arena#

April 29—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena#

May 01—Rogers, AR—Walmart Amp#

May 02—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center#

May 06—Austin, TX—Moody Center#

May 08—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater#

May 12—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum#

May 14—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena#

May 16—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center#

May 18—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena#

May 19—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena#

Tue May 21—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum#

#with Geese

The group’s most recent studio album Starcatcher is out now on Lava/Republic Records. Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka states, “Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."

ABOUT GRETA VAN FLEET

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live[b]!” Their From The Fires EP, released in 2017, won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Their critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, released in 2021, debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Most recently their third album Starcatcher, released on July 21st, 2023, debuted at #1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock/Alternative Albums Charts, and Top Ten on the Billboard 200.