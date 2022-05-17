Grammy Award-Winning Mastodon Set for Arena Tour With Ghost This Fall
This fall, iconic heavy rock band, Mastodon will accompany fellow GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Ghost as direct support on the Swedish phenomenon's North American headline tour.
Taking over arenas coast-to-coast, it kicks off at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday, August 26, visits major markets throughout the continent, and concludes on Wednesday September 21 at Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Mastodon are on the road supporting their globally acclaimed album HUSHED AND GRIM which features the tracks, "Pushing The Tides," "Teardrinker," and Peace and Tranquility."
The official Ghost ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 18th at 10AM local time through Thursday, May 19th at 10PM local time. An American Express presale follows on Wednesday, May 19th at 10AM local time.
The Mastodon presale, Spotify presale, Knotfest presale, Blabbermouth presale, and venue and promoter presales launch on Thursday, May 10th at 10AM local time through 10PM local time. General on-sale will be live on Friday, May 20th at 10AM local time-HERE.
Continuing a relentless year on the road, Mastodon will also support the legendary Iron Maiden on September 7th, in Mexico City, Mexico.
Upon release, Mastodon's ninth full-length album garnered critical praise for all corners of the media including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, MOJO, Metal Hammer, and many more!
"Mastodon are still exceedingly adept at the ageless art of kicking ass. Brent Hinds, Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor are now legends in heavy music." - Rolling Stone
HUSHED AND GRIM was recorded in Atlanta over the past year and produced by David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel). Their most expansive song-cycle to date contains 15 disparate tracks in just under 90minutes.
Mastodon Summer 2022 Tour Dates
June 01 - Leipzig, Germany - - Parkbuehne
June 02 - Gdansk, Poland - - Mystic Festival
June 04 - Nürburgring Rock, Germany Am Ring
June 05 - Nürburgring Rock, Germany Im Park
June 07 - Paris, France - - Salle Pleyel
June 09 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
June 11 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
June 13 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW
June 14 - Bremen, Germany - - Pier 2
June 16 - Dessel, Belgium - - Graspop
June 17 - Clisson, France - - Hellfest
June 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
June 20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
June 21 - Malmo, Sweden - - KB
June 23 - Oslo, Norway - - Tons of Rock
June 26 - Verona Rock, Italy - - The Castle
June 27 - Vienna, Austria - - Open Air Held
June 28 - Zagreb, Croatia - - Culture Factory
July 01 - Lisbon, Portugal - - VOA Heavy Rock Festival
July 02 - Vivero, Spain - - Resurrection Festival
GHOST with Mastodon
Aug 26 - San Diego, CA - - Pechanga Arena
Aug 27 - Tucson, AZ - - Tucson Convention Center
Aug 30 - Austin, TX - - - Moody Center
Aug 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - - American Bank Center
Sep 02 - Huntsville, AL - - Von Braun Civic Center Arena
Sep 03 - Duluth, GA - - Gas South District
Sep 04 - Asheville, NC - - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Sep 06 - Tampa, FL - - Yuengling Arena
Sep 09 - Trenton, NJ - - Cure Insurance Arena
Sep 10 - Belmont Park, NY - - UBS Arena
Sep 12 - Providence, RI - - Dunkin Donuts Center
Sep 13 - Bangor, ME - - Cross Insurance Arena
Sep 15 - Quebec City, QC - - Videotron Centre
Sep 16 - Laval, QC - - - Place Bell
Sep 17 - Toronto, ON - - Coca Cola Coliseum
Sep 19 - Saginaw, MI - - Dow Event Center
Sep 20 - Youngstown, OH - - Covelli Centre
Sep 21 - Peoria, IL - - - Peoria Civic Center
Festival Dates
Sep 22-25 - Louisville, KY - - Louder Than Life Festival
Sep 23-25 - Birmingham, AL - - Furnace Fest