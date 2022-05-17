Grammy Award-Winning Mastodon Set for Arena Tour With Ghost This Fall

This fall, iconic heavy rock band, Mastodon will accompany fellow GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Ghost as direct support on the Swedish phenomenon's North American headline tour.

Taking over arenas coast-to-coast, it kicks off at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday, August 26, visits major markets throughout the continent, and concludes on Wednesday September 21 at Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Mastodon are on the road supporting their globally acclaimed album HUSHED AND GRIM which features the tracks, "Pushing The Tides," "Teardrinker," and Peace and Tranquility."

The official Ghost ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 18th at 10AM local time through Thursday, May 19th at 10PM local time. An American Express presale follows on Wednesday, May 19th at 10AM local time.

The Mastodon presale, Spotify presale, Knotfest presale, Blabbermouth presale, and venue and promoter presales launch on Thursday, May 10th at 10AM local time through 10PM local time. General on-sale will be live on Friday, May 20th at 10AM local time-HERE.

Continuing a relentless year on the road, Mastodon will also support the legendary Iron Maiden on September 7th, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Upon release, Mastodon's ninth full-length album garnered critical praise for all corners of the media including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, MOJO, Metal Hammer, and many more!

"Mastodon are still exceedingly adept at the ageless art of kicking ass. Brent Hinds, Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor are now legends in heavy music." - Rolling Stone

HUSHED AND GRIM was recorded in Atlanta over the past year and produced by David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel). Their most expansive song-cycle to date contains 15 disparate tracks in just under 90minutes.

Mastodon Summer 2022 Tour Dates

June 01 - Leipzig, Germany - - Parkbuehne

June 02 - Gdansk, Poland - - Mystic Festival

June 04 - Nürburgring Rock, Germany Am Ring

June 05 - Nürburgring Rock, Germany Im Park

June 07 - Paris, France - - Salle Pleyel

June 09 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

June 11 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival

June 13 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW

June 14 - Bremen, Germany - - Pier 2

June 16 - Dessel, Belgium - - Graspop

June 17 - Clisson, France - - Hellfest

June 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

June 20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

June 21 - Malmo, Sweden - - KB

June 23 - Oslo, Norway - - Tons of Rock

June 26 - Verona Rock, Italy - - The Castle

June 27 - Vienna, Austria - - Open Air Held

June 28 - Zagreb, Croatia - - Culture Factory

July 01 - Lisbon, Portugal - - VOA Heavy Rock Festival

July 02 - Vivero, Spain - - Resurrection Festival

GHOST with Mastodon

Aug 26 - San Diego, CA - - Pechanga Arena

Aug 27 - Tucson, AZ - - Tucson Convention Center

Aug 30 - Austin, TX - - - Moody Center

Aug 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - - American Bank Center

Sep 02 - Huntsville, AL - - Von Braun Civic Center Arena

Sep 03 - Duluth, GA - - Gas South District

Sep 04 - Asheville, NC - - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sep 06 - Tampa, FL - - Yuengling Arena

Sep 09 - Trenton, NJ - - Cure Insurance Arena

Sep 10 - Belmont Park, NY - - UBS Arena

Sep 12 - Providence, RI - - Dunkin Donuts Center

Sep 13 - Bangor, ME - - Cross Insurance Arena

Sep 15 - Quebec City, QC - - Videotron Centre

Sep 16 - Laval, QC - - - Place Bell

Sep 17 - Toronto, ON - - Coca Cola Coliseum

Sep 19 - Saginaw, MI - - Dow Event Center

Sep 20 - Youngstown, OH - - Covelli Centre

Sep 21 - Peoria, IL - - - Peoria Civic Center

Festival Dates

Sep 22-25 - Louisville, KY - - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 23-25 - Birmingham, AL - - Furnace Fest