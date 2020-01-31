Graham Norwood Releases Debut Album 'Out Of The Sea'

Today, San Francisco singer-songwriter Graham Norwood releases his debut album Out Of The Sea. Along with the release of the album, Graham has also shared the music video for the single "Greenfield", directed by Christopher Toms.

"The song really grew out of the guitar part, which was this sort of English folk / baroque thing I was noodling around with," says Graham. "As for the video - I'm blind, so I just tried to find a director I vibed with creatively, someone I could trust to make something visually interesting and reflective of the emotional content of the song. Hope it worked!"

Graham's debut has been praised by Billlboard, American Songwriter, Glide Magazine, San Francisco Public Radio KAWL, Pandora and more.

For Folks Sake said in their review of the album that, "Attempting to reach too far can often yield a trainwreck, but with Out of the Sea Graham Norwood hit the target. There's a full palette of sound and colour, and gorgeous Jeff Buckley-esque vocals floating all around on top of it. Graham Norwood sounds like a seasoned pro, and with Out of the Sea has created a thoroughly beautiful record."

Graham earned his living as a sideman in New York City for most of his twenties before getting married and going to graduate school. When his marriage started to fall apart, though, he returned to New York for a trial separation, and instinctively found himself gravitating back towards music as a survival mechanism, as a way to work through the heartbreak and loneliness and confusion of it all.

Recorded with acclaimed producer/engineer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Phish) and mixed by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth), Norwood's gorgeous and heart-wrenching debut, Out Of The Sea, represents just a fraction of the music he wrote during that tumultuous period. Norwood writes with a raw, unflinching honesty grappling with isolation, doubt, and depression as he artfully documents the long and winding journey to self-discovery and acceptance. It's a journey that Norwood, who's legally blind, has been charting for much of his life.

The album was recorded with an all-star band including bassist Dan Edinberg (The Stepkids, Anderson .Paak), pedal steel player Dan Iead (Norah Jones, Valerie June), vibraphone wizard Brittany Anjou (Okkervil River, Elysian Fields), and drummer Bill Campbell (Andrew Bird, Cass McCombs).

Out Of The Sea tracklist:

1. Hard Times

2. Greenfield

3. Collapses To Zero

4. Lazarus Avenue

5. Kate's Song

6. It'll Never Happen Again

7. Ago

8. Out on the Shore





