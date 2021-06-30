Grady & lovelytheband Release 'The Idea of You'

Worlds collide as LA-based indie-bedroom-pop artist Grady teams up with alt-pop-rockers lovelytheband for "The Idea of You" out now via TMWRK Records.

What do you do when the person you're infatuated with doesn't believe that you're in love? The answer for Grady: write a song about it, grab a drink, and know that you can lean on your friends. Together Grady and lovelytheband have captured the essence of the honeymoon phase, that is until it all goes south. In just under three minutes, the guys commiserate about the highs and lows of newfound love-from the butterflies to the uncertainty about if your partner feels the same to questioning if you're in it for the right reasons afterall. The end result is a lush, layered, and sincere yet playful track featuring a sweet acoustic guitar and an earworm of a chorus.

When asked what inspired "The Idea of You," Grady shared, "I wrote it after telling a girl I had a shaky history with that I still loved her. She said, 'I think you love the idea of me' but even if that was the case, just thinking of her made me feel fuzzy and that was enough." Throughout the song the Grady attempts to validate the authenticity of his feelings, vulnerably crooning, "my head feels warm when you're on my mind... maybe I'm not like the guys that you pick most of the time but I know that I make you smile, that much you just can't deny."

Getting lovelytheband on "The Idea of You" was just as personal as the song's message. After Grady shared a rough cut with Mitchy Collins, he knew he wanted to be involved immediately. "Grady is a good friend and talented songwriter. He played me the song as it was in the works and I connected with the hook lyric instantly. I wanted to jump on and add my perspective to it," Mitchy elaborates. When the duo was putting the finishing touches on the song, Mitchy ended up bringing the whole band along, creating the ultimate jam to dance your way through the summer months.

The new single follows Grady's 2021 debut "All In," which was a refreshing reminder to listen to your heart over the ridiculous unwritten laws of dating. "You hear all the time, 'Don't double text, don't simp, don't be thirsty," Grady explains. "'All In' is the opposite of all those new rules, it's just - "f it, I like you, I'm all in. It's about that moment you know in your heart that you want to take a relationship with someone to the next level."

Grady is unmistakably himself. Influenced by Beck at an early age, he was drawn to writing music out of his cerebral consciousness. "Honestly all the best songs I've written, I kind of just vomited out. No one knows what's going to hit, so make what feels good to you, right for you, and find people you trust to elevate it," he admits, "I'm just excited to grow and learn more about myself and the world. I want to give good energy to people and I always feel so much gratitude that the universe gave me this."

His dynamic storytelling in his music has resonated deeply with fans, resulting in 50 million collective streams and counting. His listenership has peaked over 1 million on Spotify, with tracks landing on the US Viral Charts, New Music Friday, Bedroom Pop, Feelgood Indie, Indie Pop, Lorem, text me back, young & free, the cover of Fresh Finds: Pop, among others. Since his arrival, Grady has co-written, produced, and collaborated with incredible talent including Ant Saunders ("Spoiled"), Bryce Vine ("Problems"), Noah Cyrus ("All Three"), The Chainsmokers and Kygo ("Family"), and Whethan, to name a few. In just two years, Grady has cemented himself as a rising star, heralding critical acclaim from the likes of 1883 Magazine, All Things Go, Clash, EARMILK, Elevator Mag, Ones To Watch, Spindle Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, Variance Magazine, and more.

Every Grady song released is another page out of his audiovisual diary hinged around his journey- whether it's playing it cool or fearing commitment or genuinely searching for love. Every verse comes from a personal experience that undoubtedly leaves an imprint on millennial and Gen Z listeners with it's all-too-relatable lyrics and electrifying sonics. "Love is the number one catalyst of inspiration-not necessarily for a person; it could just be love for a moment or a feeling." explains Grady.

With plenty of tracks to come in 2021, Grady is sure to dominate your playlists throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Sam Dameshek