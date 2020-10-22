Gracey Shares New Single 'Don't'

GRACEY - the unstoppable new voice in UK pop.

GRACEY - the unstoppable new voice in UK pop - will release her debut mini-album, The Art Of Closure, on November 13 via Interscope. Today she reveals the outstanding new single off the EP, "Don't." An irresistibly infectious track that confronts the power struggles that live in our relationships, "Don't" finds GRACEY in full command of her feelings and her brilliant beckoning future.

2020 has seen GRACEY confidently emerge as one of the most talked about and successful new British artists. With a string of brilliantly relatable and catchy-as-hell pop gems under her belt, the 22-year-old Brighton born star has scored her first ever Top 10 single in the UK and become a household name at Radio 1 and on TikTok, where her single "Alone In My Room (Gone)" became a certified lockdown anthem.

Stateside GRACEY's most recent single "Like That" (ft. Alexander 23) was picked up by NPR for their NMF playlist, was listed by Billboard in their "cool new pop songs" round up, and was also lauded by, among others, Refinery29 and Ones To Watch. BlackBook interviewed her (read the feature here) noting she has "decisively exploded onto the alt-pop scene" in the UK. This summer the LA Weekly talked with GRACEY about her favorite pop song and she took over the Instagram account for Ones To Watch giving their 60K+ followers a behind-the-scenes look at a day in her life, talking about "Don't Need Love," and her debut single "Different Things." She also sat down at the piano to sing the chorus for "Empty Love."

GRACEY's journey so far manifests itself perfectly on The Art Of Closure. Alongside a handful of this year's stellar releases, three brand new pop-gold nuggets sit right at the heart of the upcoming mini-album - "99%, "Care Less" and today's release, "Don't." Between them, these songs tell a story of vulnerability at its most powerful - truthfully told by an artist who has spent the last year forging her own identity as a woman and as a rapidly ascending pop star living life increasingly in the spotlight.

Listen to "Don't" here:

Photo Credit: Bella Howard

