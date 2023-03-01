Gov't Mule Announces Spring Tour Dates

Gov't Mule has revealed their initial touring plans for 2023 with the announcement of a Spring Tour.

The renowned GRAMMY-nominated quartet - led by GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - will launch their 10-date headlining run on May 5th in New Orleans with a special evening during Jazz Fest featuring guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners.

From there, Gov't Mule will stop in Memphis for the Beale Street Music Festival and then make their way to Cleveland, Nashville (May 12 at The Ryman), Birmingham, and Macon, among other cities, before returning to Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC for back-to-back shows at Salvage Station's Outdoor Stage on May 19 and 20.

Artist pre-sale tickets will be available Friday, March 3rd at 10am ET with local/promoter pre-sale beginning Monday, March 6th at 10am local time. The general on sale will commence Wednesday, March 8th at 10am local time. See below for full list of upcoming Gov't Mule tour dates and visit here for ticketing details and to purchase.

Gov't Mule - Haynes, Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - recently received their first GRAMMY album nomination for their critically acclaimed and chart-topping collection Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records) in the category of Best Traditional Blues Album.

Heavy Load Blues, the band's first-ever blues album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart upon its 2021 release and has since amassed over 5 million total global streams along with media praise and support from the likes of Consequence, Guitar World, NPR Weekend Edition, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, PopMatters, Downbeat, Classic Rock, Relix, Paste and many more.

Produced by Warren Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Michael Landau, Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Williams, Los Lobos), the album (also available in a deluxe edition) encompasses an even mix of Haynes' originals and revered covers.

GOV'T MULE TOUR DATES

May 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^

May 6 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival ~

May 7 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

May 9 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

May 11 - Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

May 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 13 - Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Music Festival ~

May 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 16 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

May 18 - Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

May 19 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station - Outdoor Stage

May 20 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station - Outdoor Stage

July 23 - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~



^ with special guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners

~ festival appearance

Photo Credit: Jay Sansone