Gorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo

Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles "Sidewindah" and "Remember," and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called "Voodoo," out now via Astralwerks. "Voodoo" lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove to create an iconic house banger.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts in the industry, electronic duo Gorgon City have enjoyed stellar success in recent years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals. With 10 BRIT-certified singles including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold, the duo have proven their music is equally fitting for both open air arenas and underground raves.

The proof lies in their activity over the past year: sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with another date set for this spring), The Shrine in Los Angeles, a 16-week Ibiza Amnesia residency, a sold-out Printworks show, and the release of smash single "Sidewindah" featuring celebrated MC Flirta-D, which shot to number 1 on the official Beatport charts as well as picking up over 100 spins on the Radio 1 playlist.

Now with a full focus on 2023, the UK dance powerhouses continue this exciting new campaign with the brilliant single "Voodoo" which leads into an already massive live schedule for the year.

With the duo just announcing a second year of their Amnesia residency in Ibiza, their return to the iconic Red Rocks in Denver, plus festival slots at Tomorrowland, Creamfields and Lollapalooza, 2023 is set to be Gorgon's biggest year yet for live shows worldwide.

"Voodoo" is a potent addition to the Gorgon City arsenal as the pair launch into another year of club revelry.

Gorgon City - Upcoming Tour Dates

Lollapalooza Chile - Santiago, Santiago - March 17, 2023

Lollapalooza Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina - March 19, 2023

Lollapalooza Brazil - São Paulo, SP - March 24, 2023

Factory Town - Miami, FL - March 26, 2023

Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - April 27, 2023

Project Glow - Washington, DC - April 29, 2023

Creamfields South - Chelmsford, England - May 28, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - June 19, 2023

The Brooklyn Mirage - New York, NY - June 23, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - June 26, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - July 3, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - July 10, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - July 17, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - July 24, 2023

Tomorrowland - Boom, Flanders - July 29, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - July 31, 2023

Veld Music Festival - Toronto, Canada - August 5, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - August 21, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - August 28, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - September 4, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - September 11, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - September 18, 2023

Amnesia - Ibiza, Balearic Islands - September 25, 2023

Photo Credit: Lewis Nesbitt