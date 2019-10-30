Goody Grace Release 'Scumbag' Featuring Blink 182

Acclaimed Canadian singer/songwriter/producer Goody Grace has teamed up with pop-punk icons Blink 182 for the eagerly-awaited new single, "Scumbag" - available today at all DSPs and streaming services. The addicting new single pairs clean guitar and a signature Travis Barker drum beat as Goody trades vocals with Mark Hoppus over production from multi-platinum production duo The Futuristics (Lil Wayne, Halsey, G-Eazy). "Scumbag" is joined by an official companion video starring Goody, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker - now streaming at Goody Grace's official YouTube.

Watch the video below!

"Blink-182 is the reason I started playing guitar when I was a kid. Their music helped me through my entire childhood & teenage years and Icouldn't be more honored to have them on a song of mine," says Goody, "Travis Barker reached out to me last Fall to open for Blink in Las Vegas and we've became great friends since then. I hope 'Scumbag' can be the anthem for people's lives such as Blink's entire discography is for me."

A lifelong Blink 182 fan, this dream collaboration came to be after Goody joined Blink for handful of dates on their summer tour and Las Vegas residency, providing guest vocals for their classic song, "Adam's Song." It was after these performances that he left with a renewed perspective. "Those shows caused a big shift, because I was a little lost," Goody admits, "It was so motivational. I took a step back and thought, 'Whoa, I'm opening for one of my favorite bands ever. If music got me here, I wonder where it could get me if I worked even harder."

Goody Grace also made his bones as an electrifying live performer, touring the globe both as headliner and alongside G-Eazy, Jesse Rutherford, Hoodie Allen, LANY, and Anne-Marie, not to mention show-stealing appearances at such top festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Firefly. Goody will soon join close friend and labelmate Charlotte Lawrence on her nationwide headline tour this Fall (full itinerary below). For tickets and more information, please visit: http://goodygrace.com/





