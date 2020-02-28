Goody Grace Announces Headlining 'Scumbag Tour'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter/producer Goody Grace has announced his upcoming "Scumbag Tour." The highly anticipated tour kicks off May 2nd at Toronto's Jasper Dandy and runs through May 14th at San Diego's Music Box. Tickets are on sale now. For all tour information including tickets and more, please visit https://www.goodygrace.com/tour/ .

The talented singer/songwriter/producer made his national television debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing " Scumbag , " joined by Blink-182.

Last month, Goody released an intimate acoustic rendition of "Scumbag" as well as an incredible stripped-down performance, streaming now on VEVO. The addicting original track features Blink-182 and pairs clean guitar and signature Travis Barker drum beats as Goody trades vocals with Mark Hoppus over production from multi-platinum production duo The Futuristics (Lil Wayne, Halsey, G-Eazy). "Scumbag" was joined by an official companion video starring Goody, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker - now streaming at Goody Grace's official YouTube The track immediately took over Alt Radio and was the #1 added song to the format upon release. The single has seen some fantastic reworks by DJ MAKJ as well as viral sensation Absofacto.

Goody Grace has proved himself as an electrifying live performer, touring the globe both as headliner and alongside G-Eazy, Jesse Rutherford, Hoodie Allen, LANY, Charlotte Lawrence and Anne-Marie, not to mention show-stealing appearances at such top festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Firefly.

"SCUMBAG TOUR" TOUR DATES

MAY

2 - Toronto, ON - Jasper Dandy

4 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

6 - Chicago, IL - SubT

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo

11 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

12 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw

14 - San Diego, CA - Music Box





