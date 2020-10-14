Goo Goo Dolls Announce Immersive Livestream Concert In Partnership With FanTracks

Set for Saturday, October 24th at 6PM PT / 9PM ET.

Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced an immersive livestream concert in partnership with the live-streaming music platform FanTracks. Set for Saturday, October 24th at 6PM PT / 9PM ET, the band will deliver a completely live performance in full-scale production featuring hits from across their iconic catalog. Fans from around the world will also have access to multi-camera viewing and the ability to visit a virtual merch booth and purchase meet & greet and VIP packages for the show, giving them the complete experience of a rock concert from the comfort of their own home.

Inner Machine (the official Goo Goo Dolls fan-club) will have exclusive pre-sale access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 15th at 7:00am PT HERE, while general on-sale begins this Friday, October 16th at 7:00am PT HERE.

Barry Summers, President/Executive Producer of FanTracks says, "Everyone knows that the Goo Goo Dolls are one of the best live bands ever. In a time when fans are unable to see and participate in live music, this partnership represents the best of what can happen when ground-breaking technology meets accomplished talent."

This concert will be followed in December by "It's Christmas All Over," the first-EVER, Augmented Reality Movie Musical, produced and directed by Barry Summers. Goo Goo Dolls will play songs from their forthcoming first-ever holiday record It's Christmas All Over. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

Created during lockdown this year and produced by frontman John Rzeznik alongside the band's frequent collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman, It's Christmas All Over arrives on October 30th via Warner Records and boasts a diverse collection of songs that capture the warmth and spirit of classic Christmas music. In addition to cover renditions of tracks such as "Let It Snow" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," the project will feature several rarities, a jazz-infused medley finale and two brand new original holiday songs including the debut single "This is Christmas." Pre-orders for It's Christmas All Over are available now here, as well as exclusive merch offers including a red vinyl LP, a Goo Goo Dolls Crosley record player and additional limited edition items that are perfect for the holidays.

It's Christmas All Over arrives on the heels of the deluxe edition release of the band's acclaimed 12th studio record Miracle Pill. The special iteration features the trio of brand new tracks "Just A Man", "The Right Track" and "Tonight, Together", as well as the smash title hit "Miracle Pill", the haunting slow-burn "Autumn Leaves" and the band's latest single "Fearless." Available now on digital streaming platforms everywhere, Miracle Pill is an engaging body of work that remains as timely as ever with themes that explore our need for human connection and the constant change we go through as people. With over 30 years together as a group, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Goo Goo Dolls remain at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

