Goo Goo Dolls Announce 12th Studio Album 'Miracle Pill'

Today, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have officially announced their highly anticipated 12th studio album, Miracle Pill, out September 13th, 2019 via Warner Records. In an exclusive feature with SPIN earlier today, lead singer & guitarist John Rzeznik and bassist & vocalist Robby Takac shared the band's cultural observations and experiences that shaped the momentous and timely record. Pre-orders for the album are live now HERE and limited edition merch bundles are also available through the band's online store HERE. Each pre-order purchase unlocks a brand new instant grat track entitled "Money, Fame and Fortune", the second offering from Miracle Pill.

"I wanted to do something bold and bright", said Rzeznick about the record. "I wanted to sing about the need for human connection and the constant change we go through as people. This piece of work embodies those themes and I think we can all relate."

Earlier this week, the band released their colorful new music video for the album's first single "Miracle Pill". Directed by Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper, the piece was hailed as a "vibrant pairing of lyrics and visual" by Billboard. "Miracle Pill" currently ranks as Hot AC Radio's most added song.

With over 30 years together as a band, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Miracle Pill finds Goo Goo Dolls at the top of their game. The entire collection of songs delivers musicianship that is as engaging as ever, emotion and intimate, relatable lyrics that reflect on the current landscape of instant gratification and relief that everyone seems to be seeking. See below for a full tracklisting.

MIRACLE PILL TRACKLISTING

1. Indestructible

2. Fearless

3. Miracle Pill

4. Money, Fame and Fortune

5. Step in Line

6. Over You

7. Lights

8. Lost

9. Life's a Message

10. Autumn Leaves

11. Think it Over

Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the midst of a massive co-headlining amphitheater tour alongside GRAMMY-winning band Train. The nationwide run will make numerous stops at outdoor venues across NORTH AMERICA this summer before concluding on August 17, 2019 in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center. Goo Goo Dolls will then embark on several South American tour dates this fall, including a highly anticipated appearance at the iconic music festival Rock in Rio on September 29th, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro. For more information and a complete list of tour dates, please see below or visit GooGooDolls.com.

2019 Tour Dates

July 20th - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

July 21st - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

July 23rd - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 24th - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

July 26th - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

July 27th - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 28th - Gilford, NH @ Meadowbrook Music Pavilion*

July 30th - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Park Pavilion*

August 1st - Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

August 2nd - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center*

August 3rd - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 5th - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Amphitheatre*

August 6th - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest*

August 7th - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion*

August 9th - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

August 10th - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion*

August 11th - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

August 14th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

August 16th - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 17th - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

September 22nd - Recife, Brazil @ Estádio do Arruda

September 25th - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

September 27th - Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

September 29th - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio 2019

October 2nd - Lima, Peru @ Estadio Monumental

*Co-headlining dates with Train

