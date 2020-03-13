Go For Gold Drop New Single 'At Home'

Arkansas-based pop-punk band Go For Gold have released their new single "At Home" via InVogue Records, out on all digital music platforms NOW.

Listen below!

Serving as the lead single off of their upcoming 'Color Me' EP (out May 15), the band is diving in headfirst with poignant lyricism and sentimental instrumentation. It's rare for a band to be this well-developed so early on in their careers, but Go For Gold have earned unwavering support in their local music scene, and their ability to craft infectious pop-laced, yet punky, hooks caught the ears of InVogue Records.

"At Home" provides a strong taste of what's to come on their upcoming EP, and sets a clear path for the band to continue capturing national attention in 2020. About the single, the band states:

"This is the first single being released from the EP and first track on the EP. The song is about struggling with mental health and searching for a way out of that downward spiral. It is an admittance of having a problem and the beginning of a search for a solution."

Arkansas-based pop-punk powerhouse Go For Gold are profoundly nostalgic. The 5-piece, who recently announced their signing to InVogue Records, is more contagious than ever on their new single "Let Me Go". Released in early January via InVogue, "Let Me Go" is a testament to the band's ability to write distinctive hooks, while simultaneously maintaining a self-aware style of lyricism. The band's energy alone is captivating - amidst surging guitars and deliciously addictive melodies, it's almost impossible to not want to throw a fist in the air at first listen. As they gear up for a 2020 EP release, Go For Gold continues to solidify their place as a dynamic, intensely infectious, dance-your-problems-away band on the rise.





Related Articles View More Music Stories