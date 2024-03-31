Go Banana Go! Releases 3rd Album 'HOT FUDGE SATURDAY'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go Banana Go!, the funniest band on the family music scene, are back with their third full length, hilarious, and (let's face it) pretty weird album, Hot Fudge Saturday, out now!

Jim Roach and Brian Wecht, the duo behind the hilarity of Go Banana Go! operate with one objective in mind: write songs that make both themselves and their kids burst out laughing. If other people want to laugh and sing along too? Even better. As their own kids are getting older (an inevitable problem with children), they decided to take some chances on this album and dug in even deeper to see how big a chuckle they could get out of them.

Hot Fudge Saturday is a comical and bizarre exploration of some pretty ridiculous ideas. The musical genres and themes are as eccentric as the twisted yet playful mind can imagine. The album kicks off with one for the moms, "Mommiest of Mommies" a Beastie Boys style rap ode to the world's greatest mom (you know who you are). The punk rock "Never Sing This Song On Your Birthday" is pretty self explanatory... just don't do it! "I Found A Cool Rock" is a story song about a kid who finds a new best friend, a rock named Greg, until Mom gets in the way. Don't you hate it when your inventions don't work the way you intended? You might relate to "Fart-tron 9000". The slow jam serenade "Ketchup, I Love You" offers a love song to our favorite condiment and the emotional ballad "I'm Bored" is about the worst thing that can happen to a kid.

You wouldn't think a clarinet and a trumpet could be combined into a new instrument, and you'd be right, so meet the "Clarinumpet". "Monsters Should Never Be Alone On Their Birthday" brings a country flair and more information about not doing something on a birthday. Underpants... why are they called underpants? You'll never guess the answer, revealed in the exciting song "Underpants"! "Just Like You" is a touching tune about a fish who just wants his own pair of shoes and "Nugs and Cukes" is a rap song about the perfect plate of food. What if there was a rubber duck that sounded like a chicken when you squeeze it, but nobody knows why? Behold "Rubber Duck Chicken Squeeze". Closing it all out is the yacht rock infused "Riding A Fly," about a tiny guy riding a fly. It's just weird, I don't know what else to tell you.

All songs written and performed by Jim Roach and Brian Wecht. Mixed and mastered by Jim Roach at Santa Monica Recordings. Hot Fudge Saturday will be available digitally from Santa Monica Recordings / Kobalt Music everywhere on March 29. Dig in!

ABOUT GO BANANA GO!

Go Banana Go! is a kids' comedy music project created by Emmy Award winning songwriter and producer Jim Roach (Winner Best Music and Lyrics "Girl You Don't Need Makeup" - Inside Amy Schumer) and Brian Wecht, whose two bands NSP and Starbomb were the #1 Comedy artists on Billboard for 2018 and 2019, respectively. The two met when Brian's band NSP hired Jim to produce their 2018 record Cool Patrol and they've been friends ever since, bonding over music, their love of offbeat humor, and their kids. Go Banana Go! has previously released two full-length albums (Hi-YA!, Dark Side of the Banana), one EP (It's For You... with Flula Borg), and several singles. Hot Fudge Saturday is their third full-length album.

