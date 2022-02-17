Gloria “Goyo” Martinez Releases Her First Solo Album & HBO Special

Colombian artist Gloria "Goyo" Martinez from the Latin GRAMMY®-award winning and GRAMMY® nominated trio, ChocQuibTown launches her solo career with HBO's Latin GRAMMY®-award winning series EN LETRA DE OTRO and a studio album of the same name, which will be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday, March 4. Today, as a preview to the HBO Special and album, Goyo releases her debut solo single and video "Na Na Na."

"Na Na Na" fuses the rhythms of Caribbean dembow with club-ready arrangements and Goyo's wordplay, as she sings the empowering lyrics of a woman who is willing to walk away from a relationship that isn't centered on faithful love. Filmed in Miami for Kree8 Productions, the music video gives Goyo her long-awaited chance to demonstrate her charisma, energy and glamor as the focal point of the visuals.

Produced by Sony Music Latin and Kree8 under the direction of Simon Brand, the HBO special features Goyo in the first female led En Letra de Otro music special to cover personal favorites - from Tito Puente's "Oye cómo va," to Shakira's "Antología," and Ella Fitzgerald's "Summertime" - transporting us to the vibrant landscapes of her native Condoto in Chocó, Colombia.

In between the stunning and elaborate music numbers, Goyo offers a glimpse of her history and influences, including the origin of her nickname, her father's love of salsa, her rise to international recognition with the band ChocQuibTown, and her obsession with Shakira.

"En Letra de Otro is a dream come true. Sharing part of who I am through the music I grew up with is beautiful. Seeing my family, my aunts and cousins ​​also taking part in the production fills me with happiness," said Goyo. "Condoto is the root, my essence, and without that root, I wouldn't be fulfilling the dream of presenting a solo project, but with the soul and blessing of Chocquibtown."

A post premiere red carpet screening and Q&A moderated by Billboard's Leila Cobo, in celebration of the special will be hosted by the Miami Film Festival on Monday, March 7th.

Goyo was previously featured in HBO Latino's concert special "Piano y Mujer" (2021), available to stream on HBO Max. The En Letra De Otro series has previously featured artists like Farruko (2019), Gente de Zona (2018), and Pedro Capó (2017).

Other HBO Latino music specials available to stream on HBO Max include the 2021 GRAMMY® winning "Juan Luis Guerra 4:40: Entre Mar y Palmeras," "Diego Torres Sinfónico" (2020), "Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour" (2020), or "Santana - Corazón, Live from Mexico: Live It to Believe It" (2014); as well as the Havana Street Party Presents collection with concerts by Orishas (2019) and Beatriz Luengo (2021).

Gloria "Goyo" Martínez is the passionate and soulful voice of Colombia's Latin GRAMMY®-winning and GRAMMY® nominated trio ChocQuibTown and one of the most rousing and socially conscious lyricists in Latin music.

Her family's love for music influenced her from a very young age. Goyo's style has been inspired by the likes of Celia Cruz, Grupo Niche, and Lauryn Hill, and is described as a mix of urban, hip hop, R&B, alternative, tropical and a love letter to Colombian folklore. As an Afro-Latina, Goyo is a champion for a more equitable and inclusive music industry and invests time and resources in developing emerging artists from her region.

Watch the new trailer here:

Listen to the new single here: