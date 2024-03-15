Global Pop Group VCHA Releases 'Only One' Ahead Of Allegiant Stadium Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



VCHA – a first-of-its-kind global, female pop-group from K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and Republic Records – released their highly anticipated single, “Only One,” to all digital and streaming platforms. Packaged as a two-song release with the track “Favorite Girl,” the single is the follow-up to the group's official debut in January.

“Only One” is a fun, lively track in which VCHA sings about confessing love to a crush, through sweet lyrics such as “I could be your stars moon and your sun," and "seven billion people here to love, but you make me feel like the only one.” The single's performance video features powerful choreography and eye-catching visuals, further exemplifying the group's lively charm and incredible synergy.

Thus far, 2024 has been monumental for VCHA. With the release of their debut single in January, “Girls of the Year,” Billboard praised the group for “pioneering a new era of K-Pop.” Further, the group made their broadcast debut on Good Day New York, quickly followed by their first national television performance on MTV's Fresh Out Live.

Their fan base is continuing to grow exponentially, as well; they have already amassed nearly 3 million followers across all social platforms. VCHA has proved their ability to deliver upbeat music for the masses, capturing the hearts of Pop and K-Pop loves alike, and there is no sign of slowing down.

Tomorrow, VCHA will perform their new single for the first time at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium when they open for K-Pop legends, TWICE at TWICE's one-night-only encore performance of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE” in the United States – “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE.” Tickets can be purchased HERE.

VCHA entered the music scene through the competition series A2K, after group members – Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, Kaylee – were revealed during the show's two-part finale in September 2023. In conjunction with the group's official formation and the conclusion of A2K, they released their first pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT) in September, which was packaged together with three tracks; “Y.O.Universe,” “Go Getter” and “Know Me Like That”.

The music video for "Y.O.Universe" went on to reach #1 on the US Billboard 'Hot Trending Songs' chart, while its official music video ranked first in YouTube Trending Worldwide, fifth in the US, seventh in Brazil, and eighth in Canada within a day of its release. The group released a second pre-debut single in November 2023 with “Ready for the World,” a full version of the beloved A2K theme song.

“Only One” is out now on all streaming platforms. Stream the single HERE.

About VCHA:

Formed under K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, VCHA is a first-of-its-kind global girl group trained through the K-Pop system. Comprised of 6 members – Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, Kaylee – the group was formed through the competition series A2K (from JYP Entertainment, Republic Records, and Federal Film) and revealed during the show's two-part finale in September 2023. The group made their official debut on January 26th, 2024 with the release of single “Girls of the Year,” whose music video reached nearly 5 million views in less than a week.

Pre-debut, and in conjunction with A2K's finale, they released their first pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT). The single's lead track, “Y.O.Universe”, went on to reach No. 1 on the US Billboard 'Hot Trending Songs' chart, while its official music video ranked first in YouTube Trending Worldwide, fifth in the US, seventh in Brazil, and eighth in Canada within a day of its release. The group released a second pre-debut single in November 2023 with “Ready for the World,” a full version of the beloved A2K theme song. VCHA will next be seen opening for K-Pop icons, TWICE, at their one-night-only “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE performance at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, and their next single, “Only One,” is out now.

The name VCHA is based on the Korean word meaning “shine the light.” The group believes in authenticity, togetherness, and the idea that we are all special because we are all different.