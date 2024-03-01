Glitch Pop Artist Bay Ledges Returns With New Track; Catch Him At SXSW

Indie-electro-pop artist Bay Ledges returns with his introspective new single, “Silver.” A downtempo electronic ballad, the track layers ethereal beats with singer Zach Hurd's calming vocals.

He explains, “It is about the pain that comes with losing someone; the spectrum of beauty and tragedy that comes with different kinds of loss.” The track is the first original work since his 2023 single, “Sylvia (Nanana)”, and follows his 2022 debut album, Ritual.

Hurd started Bay Ledges in 2015 in his bedroom shortly after moving to Los Angeles, where he stayed until 2020, when he moved back to his small hometown in coastal Maine. The project initially took off when Hurd's 2016 single, “Safe,” jumped to the number three spot on Spotify's Global Viral Chart, it currently has over 30 million streams. Since releasing Ritual, the record has garnered over 70 million streams worldwide and received praise from the likes of Billboard, Under The Radar, and Flood.

Bay Ledges has toured all over the US and Canada, sharing iconic stages like Red Rocks and The Greek with acts like Goth Babe, Yoke Lore, Big Wild, Trevor Hall, Magic City Hippies, and The Palms and selling out headline shows at iconic venues like the Troubadour in LA and Schubas in Chicago. Next up, he will make his SXSW debut with a slew of showcases. Find the announced shows below and stay tuned for more to be added.

BAY LEDGES at SXSW 2023

3/9 - Pietsch House New Bloom Showcase - Saengerrunde Hall

3/10 - New New Fest - - - Dallas, TX

3/13 - Birp.fm Showcase - - - Lamberts

3/14 - Submithub Showcase - - - Esther's Follies

3/15 - Nettwerk x GRRRL Music Backyard Bash - The Creek & The Cave