Glasgow-Based Spyres To Make U.S. Debut This Spring

Dynamic indie rock band Spyres is thrilled to announce that they will be performing as an official artist at this year's South by Southwest Music Festival. The annual Festival, taking place March 11-16 in Austin, TX, is known for bringing together the best in up-and-coming artists from around the world. For a full list of Spyres' scheduled performances, please see below or visit: https://linktr.ee/spyres

On their upcoming SXSW appearance, Spyres shares: “We're super excited to play at the iconic SXSW this year, alongside so many other great artists we're eager to check out. This marks our first international performance outside of the UK, and we still can't believe we've been given this opportunity. But we're going to grab it with both hands and show everyone what we've got.”

Since their official formation in April 2019, Spyres have racked up over two million streams on Spotify alone with break-out singles “Otherside”, “Fake ID”, and “I Don't Care”. All received an incredible outpouring of radio support from the likes of BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Radio X's John Kennedy, BBC Introducing Scotland's Phoebe I-H, and Vic Galloway. The reaction to the band has been mirrored in press with fevered endorsements from DORK, Gigwise, The Scottish Sun, Daily Record, Tenement TV, Punktastic, Distorted Sound, and more.

Over the past few years the band has been making a name for themselves on stage. Supporting credentials include The Jesus And Mary Chain, Nothing But Thieves, The Music, Lauren Hibbard (UK Tour), The Snuts, and SoftCult (UK Tour). In 2021 Spyres made serious ground in the live space in their own right despite the pandemic. They sold out their headline show at Glasgow's famed King Tuts in less than 24 hours, and later sold out dates at London's Old Blue Last, Glasgow's Stereo, and Edinburgh's Mash House. The band also made their debut at a number of major festivals, including: TRNSMT Festival, Neighborhood, Live At Leeds, and Isle Of Wight Festival.

In 2022 the band released their highly anticipated debut EP Dear Diary, featuring “Lost Without You” and “Test”. They also continued to hone their live show as they hit the road for a successful UK headline tour in support of the record. In February 2023 Spyres played a sold out headline show to 600 people at St Luke's and completed another UK tour, further expanding the band's fanbase.

Late last year Spyres released their sophomore EP Karaoke Sellouts via Lab Records, as the demand for live shows continued to increase. They'll be taking their first steps on US soil this spring, performing in New York City as part of The New Colossus Festival from March 6-10. Following their trip to NYC they'll be playing various shows in Austin at SXSW 2024, the prestigious home of new music. Stay tuned for more info at https://linktr.ee/spyres.

The New Colossus Showcases:

Sat. 3/9 – 3:45pm @ Rockwood Music Hall – 196 Allen Street

SXSW 2024 Showcases:

Mon. 3/11 – Time TBA @ Valhalla – 710 Red River St (Official Showcase)

Weds. 3/13 – 7pm-2am @ The Creek and The Cave – 611 E 7th St (Wide Days Showcase)

Fri. 3/15 – 7:35-8:30 @ Shiner's Saloon Rooftop – 422 Congress Ave (Apogee Presents – Unofficial)

Sat. 3/16 – 12pm-5pm @ British Music Embassy Sheraton Hotel Backyard – 701 E 11th St (Propaganda Presents)

+ More TBC