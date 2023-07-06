Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Gladys Knight will perform at the fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on September 21, 2023 at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Robbie Rozelle Sings Songs Of The City On New Single ANOTHER HUNDRED PEOPLE/ Photo 2 Robbie Rozelle Mashes Sondheim Skillfully
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) today announced 7x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Gladys Knight will perform at the fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on September 21, 2023 at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The evening will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences.

“Cookie and I are so excited to announce that on the night we are being honored by The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, the “Empress of Soul,” Gladys Knight will perform! We are thrilled to see our friend light up the stage. The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight is one of the greatest,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. As the celebrated singer of the timeless song “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999); and “At Last” (2001).

A humanitarian and philanthropist, Knight is devoted to various worthy causes, including the American Diabetes Association – for which she is a national spokesperson, the American Cancer Society, the Minority AIDS Project, amFAR and Crisis Intervention, and The Boys and Girls Club. She has been honored by numerous organizations as well, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), B’Nai Brith, and is a recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Co-Chairs for this year’s Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS include musician, model, actor and ETAF Ambassador Paris Jackson as well as entrepreneur, producer, ETAF friend and longtime supporter Christine Chiu. The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will include a seated dinner, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie’s featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences, and an exclusive look at items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal life, film career, and philanthropy.

ABOUT ETAF

Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to carry out her vision for an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS.

Emphasizing Elizabeth's voice, commitment, and concentration on hard-to-reach communities, ETAF's domestic advocacy initiatives remain a priority. HIV Decriminalization nationally is ETAF’s primary advocacy initiative. ETAF's programs have also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment are available through domestic and international initiatives. 

For more information, visit ETAF.org or contact Cathy Brown, ETAF



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE Is in Theaters Tomorrow Photo
ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE Is in Theaters Tomorrow

Movie theater audiences worldwide can witness ODESZA’s awe-inspiring live show on the big screen. “ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” shows one of electronic music’s most important modern-day innovators as never seen before, providing an intimate look into the process of creating “The Last Goodbye Tour.”

2
Declan McKenna Returns With New Single Sympathy Photo
Declan McKenna Returns With New Single 'Sympathy'

He found that sunshine in abundance out in Los Angeles where the track was recorded alongside producer Gianluca Buccellati, perhaps best known for his work with Arlo Parks on her Mercury Prize winning debut album “Collapsed In Sunbeams”, and Lana Del Rey. The track was mixed by David Wrench (David Byrne, Jamie xx, Frank Ocean, Glass Animals).

3
Hannah Ellis Pours Out Summer Fun With Wine Country Photo
Hannah Ellis Pours Out Summer Fun With 'Wine Country'

Rising Country Artist Hannah Ellis is pouring out fun with her new Curb Records single “Wine Country”, available now. Joyfully bringing boujee to the backroads, Ellis is making an impact with the  song as it was most added at Radio and is quickly becoming the Country song of the summer. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

4
Video: Joell Ortiz & LOrange Share OG Music Video Photo
Video: Joell Ortiz & L'Orange Share 'OG' Music Video

The album includes captivating guest appearances by KXNG Crooked, Cyhi, and Sheek Louch. Along with the announcement comes the arrival of the LP’s first single “OG.” On the new single, Joell Ortiz's lyricism takes center stage, interweaving flawlessly with L'Orange's expertly crafted production. Watch the new video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Declan McKenna Returns With New Single 'Sympathy'Declan McKenna Returns With New Single 'Sympathy'
Video: Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Returns in JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION TrailerVideo: Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Returns in JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION Trailer
Rising Country Artist Hannah Ellis Pours Out Summer Fun With 'Wine Country'Rising Country Artist Hannah Ellis Pours Out Summer Fun With 'Wine Country'
Adult Swim and Cartoon Network Coming to San Diego Comic-ConAdult Swim and Cartoon Network Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
THE BOOK OF MORMON