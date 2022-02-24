Glacier Veins Releases New Single 'Embers'

Dream punk band Glacier Veins are reconnecting with nature in latest single "Embers." The song, inspired by smoke-filled skies caused by widespread wildfires in 2020, reminds us that we have the purpose and power within our lives to create a more meaningful space for ourselves and the world around us.

"Embers" comes from the band's highly anticipated sophomore album Lunar Reflection, set to be released on March 11th via Equal Vision Records. To pre-save or pre-order the record, please visit here.

On the new single, lead singer/guitarist Malia Endres shares: "I wrote 'Embers' during some intense wildfires in Oregon. I was looking for a symbolic purpose of the fires to help balance out the fear and uncertainty that was being felt within the collective. To me, fire represents power and creativity.

Within the embers after a fire, there is a sense of hope and a spark that can inspire us to make changes in our lives that will benefit the space that we live in so that we might not have to experience that same fear and uncertainty again. From the 'Lunar Reflection' perspective, the fires reflect the power and unique creativity we have within ourselves to inspire and make a positive change in the world around us.

Glacier Veins will be celebrating their new album with a month-long US tour this spring featuring support from Salt Creek and Ridgeway. Fans on the west coast and in the midwest can catch the band starting March 14, with stops in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, and more, and ending with a hometown show in Portland. For a full list of dates, please see below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

3/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive

3/16 - Colorado Spring, CO @ Vultures

3/17 - Lincoln, NE @ The Bay #

3/18 - Rock Island, IL @ Skylark #

3/19 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge #

3/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade #

3/22 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary #

4/1 - Fullerton, CA @ Programme Skate & Sound ^

4/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Offbeat ^

4/3 - Fresno, CA @ Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co. ^

4/4 - Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room Jack London ^

4/7 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project ^

4/8 - Tacoma, WA @ Real Art ^

4/9 - Portland, OR @ Polaris ^

4/16 - Salem, OR @ Infinity Room



# - Show w/Salt Creek

^ - Show w/Ridgeway