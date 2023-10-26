Giulia Tess Shares Emotive Electronica 'Gloves'

"Gloves" is taken from her upcoming EP "Serie A" dropping on LG105 on December 8th.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Giulia Tess Shares Emotive Electronica 'Gloves'

London-based, Italian artist Giulia Tess, drops football-themed new single, “Gloves”.

An emotive, synth-heavy homage to her undying passion for the beautiful game, which first came to fruition during a summer gardening session, “Gloves” is the first offering from her anticipated forthcoming EP, Serie A, out 8 December 2023 on LG105, with beautifully captured artwork bringing the theme to life.

Chopped-up vocals and chimes come together as Giulia blends electronica, synth-pop and house on the enigmatic track. “Gloves” marks a continued evolution in Giulia's sound, always unbound by genre definitions, and paves the way for two upcoming milestone shows for the Rinse FM resident. She'll be supporting Flying Lotus at London's HERE at Outernet on 3rd Nov, followed by her first-ever All-Night-Long show at the Carpet Shop, Peckham on 4th Nov.

In Giulia's own words, “Last summer I got pretty into gardening, but the only protective gloves I had were goalie gloves (an effective substitute!). My partner caught me excavating quite a rowdy thorn bush in these massive gloves and burst out laughing. It must've stuck because from then the title and the football theme was cemented in my brain.”

With a unique talent for creating melodies and rhythms, laced with intricate percussive elements, Giulia Tess has that rare ability to make music that moves and inspires listeners both on and off the dancefloor. Over the last decade, she's explored many sounds from across the electronic sphere and has painstakingly honed her craft. Now, she stands out from the crowd with her emotive, percussion-driven electronica.

In 2016, Giulia Tess followed her influences and moved to London, quickly diving right into the buzzing music scene, collaborating with forward-thinking collectives like Femme Culture, Nervous Horizon and More Time. Since then, Giulia has become a mainstay in the global club scene, and key player in the local dance community.

She has played at revered underground venues including fabric, Phonox and The Cause, currently holds down a regular Rinse FM residency, and has appeared on NTS, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra and more. Having released on labels including Scarlet Tiger., HE.SHE.THEY and Future Bounce, Giulia's music has been widely supported by tastemakers including Bicep, Ross From Friends, Max Cooper, Skrillex, Objekt, Roman, Flügel, to name but a few. With her forthcoming project, Serie A, Giulia continues to cement her space as an essential artist in the electronic sphere.

Giulia Tess Club Dates

Lost Horizons, Bristol - 13th October 

HERE at Outernet, London (Supporting Flying Lotus ) - 3rd November 

The Carpet Shop, London (All Night Long) - 4th November

Photo Credit: Ella Mitchell



