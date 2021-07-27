Giovannie & The Hired Guns Release Video for 'Ramon Ayala'
Giovannie & The Hired Guns have released their new single "Ramon Ayala" along with a tongue-in-cheek music video that harkens back to the days when bands like Weezer and Blink-182 ruled MTV's TRL countdown. Hailing from Stephenville, TX, Giovannie & The Hired Guns have already made a name for themselves with their thrilling live shows that inspire as much head banging as they do two-stepping. With over 110,000 track streams and 21,000 video views since independently releasing on Friday, the new single is proof the band is primed to break out beyond the Texas border and bring their guitar-fueled, alt-rock sound to the masses.
"The single was a way of me being able to bring my culture and let it be known, as well as making it relatable," explains Giovannie Yanez. "Ramon Ayala is a very respected artist from Mexico that I've heard my grandpa, grandma, uncles, aunts, dad, mom, you get the point, jamming to him, sometimes until the long hours of the night. When I say 'I still bump Ramon Ayala when I get drunk!,' it's because I do and I know a lot of other people do as well."
He continues, "The music video was an idea I had in my head for a long time and the director Tim Cofield brought it all to life. I wanted a 'Hot For The Teacher' meets 'Smokin In The Boys Room' with a little modern twist, and it really shows off the band's personalities. From jamming Metallica, Deftones, System Of A Down, Ramon Ayala, SPM, Los Tucanes, RRB, I could go on and on - our magic is that each player can be themselves and be true to themselves. We are all a bunch of dudes that grew up listening to the same music but we come from different walks of life, and that's Giovannie And The Hired Guns."
In 2015, Giovannie Yanez set out to form a band of brothers who could put on a high energy show and deliver a sound that the Texas country scene had never seen before. Fronted by the Mexican-American lead singer/guitarist and featuring Chance Bannister (lead guitar), Adam Urbanczyk (rhythm, lead guitar), Alex Trejo (bass guitar) and Milton Toles (drums), Giovannie & The Hired Guns have done exactly that. Redefining what it means to be a Texas band, the group has built a grassroots following from the ground up, garnering millions of streams and selling out shows across the state with their high-octane performances that are every bit as in-your-face as they are catchy as hell.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns are currently on the road through the fall, with more dates to be announced soon. Find more info here: www.gioandtheguns.com/tour
Giovannie & The Hired Guns - 2021 Tour Dates
July 30 - Fort Smith, AR @ Peacemaker Festival 2021
July 31 - Gun Barrel City, TX @ Gun Barrel City July Fest
August 6 - Lamesa, TX @ Lamesa Rodeo
August 7 - Hutto, TX @ KOKEFEST 2021
August 24 - Denton, TX @ North Texas State Fair and Rodeo - Texas State Historical Marker
August 26 - San Marcos, TX @ Cheatham Street Warehouse
August 27 - Marble Falls, TX @ Marble Falls Concert Series
August 28 - Albany, TX @ Carefest
September 1 - San Antonio, TX @ Thirsty Horse Saloon
September 10 - Stillwater, OK @ Tumbleweed Dance Hall
September 16 - Stephenville, TX @ Larry Joe Taylor's Texas Music Festival 2021
September 17 - Brenham, TX @ Washington County Fairgrounds
September 18 - Wichita Falls, TX @ The Warehouse
September 24 - Manhattan, KS @ The Hat
September 30 - Springfield, MO @ The Shrine Mosque
October 1 - Fort Smith, AR @ Riverfront Amphitheater
October 22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulip's FTW
November 12 - Lubbock, TX @ Charley B's
November 26 - Webster, TX @ Rowdys Dance Hall
Photo Credit: Kade Wilcox