Giovannie & The Hired Guns Release Video for 'Ramon Ayala'

Giovannie & The Hired Guns have released their new single "Ramon Ayala" along with a tongue-in-cheek music video that harkens back to the days when bands like Weezer and Blink-182 ruled MTV's TRL countdown. Hailing from Stephenville, TX, Giovannie & The Hired Guns have already made a name for themselves with their thrilling live shows that inspire as much head banging as they do two-stepping. With over 110,000 track streams and 21,000 video views since independently releasing on Friday, the new single is proof the band is primed to break out beyond the Texas border and bring their guitar-fueled, alt-rock sound to the masses.

"The single was a way of me being able to bring my culture and let it be known, as well as making it relatable," explains Giovannie Yanez. "Ramon Ayala is a very respected artist from Mexico that I've heard my grandpa, grandma, uncles, aunts, dad, mom, you get the point, jamming to him, sometimes until the long hours of the night. When I say 'I still bump Ramon Ayala when I get drunk!,' it's because I do and I know a lot of other people do as well."

He continues, "The music video was an idea I had in my head for a long time and the director Tim Cofield brought it all to life. I wanted a 'Hot For The Teacher' meets 'Smokin In The Boys Room' with a little modern twist, and it really shows off the band's personalities. From jamming Metallica, Deftones, System Of A Down, Ramon Ayala, SPM, Los Tucanes, RRB, I could go on and on - our magic is that each player can be themselves and be true to themselves. We are all a bunch of dudes that grew up listening to the same music but we come from different walks of life, and that's Giovannie And The Hired Guns."

In 2015, Giovannie Yanez set out to form a band of brothers who could put on a high energy show and deliver a sound that the Texas country scene had never seen before. Fronted by the Mexican-American lead singer/guitarist and featuring Chance Bannister (lead guitar), Adam Urbanczyk (rhythm, lead guitar), Alex Trejo (bass guitar) and Milton Toles (drums), Giovannie & The Hired Guns have done exactly that. Redefining what it means to be a Texas band, the group has built a grassroots following from the ground up, garnering millions of streams and selling out shows across the state with their high-octane performances that are every bit as in-your-face as they are catchy as hell.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns are currently on the road through the fall, with more dates to be announced soon. Find more info here: www.gioandtheguns.com/tour

Giovannie & The Hired Guns - 2021 Tour Dates

July 30 - Fort Smith, AR @ Peacemaker Festival 2021

July 31 - Gun Barrel City, TX @ Gun Barrel City July Fest

August 6 - Lamesa, TX @ Lamesa Rodeo

August 7 - Hutto, TX @ KOKEFEST 2021

August 24 - Denton, TX @ North Texas State Fair and Rodeo - Texas State Historical Marker

August 26 - San Marcos, TX @ Cheatham Street Warehouse

August 27 - Marble Falls, TX @ Marble Falls Concert Series

August 28 - Albany, TX @ Carefest

September 1 - San Antonio, TX @ Thirsty Horse Saloon

September 10 - Stillwater, OK @ Tumbleweed Dance Hall

September 16 - Stephenville, TX @ Larry Joe Taylor's Texas Music Festival 2021

September 17 - Brenham, TX @ Washington County Fairgrounds

September 18 - Wichita Falls, TX @ The Warehouse

September 24 - Manhattan, KS @ The Hat

September 30 - Springfield, MO @ The Shrine Mosque

October 1 - Fort Smith, AR @ Riverfront Amphitheater

October 22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulip's FTW

November 12 - Lubbock, TX @ Charley B's

November 26 - Webster, TX @ Rowdys Dance Hall

Photo Credit: Kade Wilcox