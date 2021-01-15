Giolì & Assia Release 'Your Lullaby'

Global breakout superstars, Giolì & Assia, release their first new single of 2021, "Your Lullaby" via Ultra Records. "Your Lullaby" is the duo's latest release to join an impressive arsenal of pioneering genre-bending underground pop songs set to appear on their forthcoming EP, MOON FACES, which has earned critical acclaim from tastemaker music press including L.A. Weekly, Flaunt, Spin, 1883 Magazine, Mixmag, Paper, TIME and TMRW Magazine.

This late-night anthem is the perfect blend of melodic techno and pop to start the new year. "Our fourth release 'Your Lullaby' is a song inspired by classic house music. The melody of the vocals sounds like a real lullaby, romantic but at the same time obsessive," the duo states. "To complete the track, we imprinted our signature sound of the electric handpan and live instrumentation. We hope our fans love it!"

Giolì & Assia are the future of dance music. They continuously showcase a ubiquitous and undeniable point of view whilst remaining true to their lyrical aptitude, playful delivery and irresistible resonance. They plan to release their forthcoming debut EP, Moon Faces, that will include popular lead singles "For You" and "Hands On Me." Their new music showcases a high- octane explosion with elements of techno and indie-pop energy that solidifies their status as pioneers in the live indie-electronic space.

Giolì & Assia are best known for their #DiesisLive sessions they put out monthly, each shot in beautiful locations worldwide. The viral video of them performing on top of an active volcano at the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy amassed over 17 million views and counting. "We're dynamic, full of influences and music ideas," the duo says. "We love to show the world, the people, how many styles and genres we can mix in our music. We're both from different backgrounds, and we like to mix and unite them to show both sides of us." The duo's unique sound caught the attention of "Future Funk" electro-soul artist GRiZ, who had the pair create an official remix for "Medusa" last November in support of LGBT History Month.

Since their debut, the Italian multi-hyphenates have achieved consistent success garnering over 68 million YouTube streams, 9.8 million-plus Spotify streams, and coveted spots on Spotify playlists such as "Dance Rising," "Friday Cratediggers," and "New Music Friday Italia." They have also been named as an "Artist Who Made An Impact in 2020" by We Rave You Magazine and was included in SiriusXM BPM's inaugural EMPOWERED Virtual Festival celebrating an all-women line-up this past December.

With more new music and artist collaborations on the way, 2021 is set to be nothing short of spectacular.

