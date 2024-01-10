Gibson Brands Appoints Luke Ericson As Permanent Chief Operating Officer

Ericson is reporting to Cesar Gueikian, President, and CEO of Gibson Brands.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Gibson Brands Appoints Luke Ericson As Permanent Chief Operating Officer

Gibson Brands, Inc., the world's most iconic instrument brand, today announced that it has confirmed Luke Ericson to the permanent role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Cesar Gueikian, President, and CEO of Gibson Brands.

Acting as Interim Chief Operating Officer since May 2023, Luke has been instrumental in reorganizing the business with the creation of the COO office around Manufacturing, Planning and Supply Chain, and Enterprise Solutions, globally. Luke has been a thought partner, leader, and a key player in shaping and implementing Gibson's global strategy.

“I am excited to confirm Luke as our permanent Chief Operating Officer,” says Cesar Gueikian, President, and CEO of Gibson Brands. “Luke's overall experience as an operations expert, successfully serving in multiple leadership roles, uniquely positions him to drive operational excellence for Gibson. I have full confidence in Luke's ability to lead our office of the COO, and Gibson, into the future.”

Luke joined Gibson from the global private equity firm KKR, where he was an Operating Partner. During his time at KKR, he partnered closely with the management teams at KKR Investments to develop and execute growth strategies. Luke has also held interim executive roles at KKR-owned companies. Before joining KKR, he was a management consultant with AlixPartners, where he helped consumer and retail clients improve profitability through operational improvement programs.

Earlier in his career, Luke worked as a turnaround and restructuring consultant in Australia. Throughout his career, he has gained significant experience in supply chain and manufacturing operations, typically as part of large-scale business transformations. Luke has worked extensively across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. 

Luke grew up in Australia and has lived in the United States for the last decade. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of Technology, Sydney. Luke is also a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Australia, and New Zealand.

To view all current career opportunities at Gibson Brands, visit: https://www.gibson.com/en-US/Careers.

About Gibson Brands:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies.

The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals.

Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and visit us at the Gibson Garage.

Photo credit: Gibson



