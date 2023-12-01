Ghoulish Drops 'Weekends Goodwill' EP & Club Banger '(Bby) Like That'

Manchester DJ/producer Ghoulish, shares his anticipated debut EP Weekends Goodwill on Skream's IFEEL label, with previously unheard tracks including peak-time vocal banger, '(Bby) Like That', melancholic, melodic garage cut ‘Cry No More', and club-ready closer ‘Spirits'.

The four track EP comes following recent prog-house, bass and spoken world hybrid, “Comedown Chorus” ft Irish poet Natalya O'Flaherty, supported by Mixmag, Kiss FM, Jaguar, Radio 1 Dance, BBC Introducing and more.

Bringing his own twist of new-gen garage and forward thinking house to IFEEL, Weekends Goodwill arrives as the clubbing season comes to close, a perfect way round out a formative year for the promising young gun.

In his own words, “This EP marks a huge turning point for me and has allowed me to really nurture what I feel is my own sound and style which comes from a multitude of influences. I am incredibly excited to share this project with everyone as well as what's to come next for the Ghoulish project!”

Ghoulish rose up the ranks with smash track “Overgassed” and a string of self-released bangers before dropping on Steppers Club, 1 Forty and Seth Troxler's Slacker 85 labels, with standout track “Forever Ugly”.

Championed by dance music titan Skream, Ghoulish's unofficial remix of Skream's ‘The Attention Deficit Track' was premiered by BBC Radio 1, and was teased out at The Warehouse Project where Skream played 12 of the young producer's tracks back to back to raucous response. This is the first time Skream has released another artist on IFEEL, and having supported Ghoulish from the start, signing him to the imprint was a no-brainer.

2023 has seen Ghoulish dedicate time to further hone his craft, busy in the studio working on the Weekends Goodwill EP and taking the reigns of writing, mixing and mastering himself, all alongside his video game design day job. Keen to collaborate with and with an ear for promising talent, the accomplished producer has also been working on tracks with Smokey Bubblin', Jayden Thompson and rising star Bklava.

Finding fans in UKF, Warehouse Project, BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing and more, his track ‘Hold Tight' was shortlisted as one of Mixmag's best tracks of the year in 2022. Having also garnered widespread support from club giants Seth Troxler, Dusky, Holy Goof, I. Jordan, DJ Q and Girl's Don't Sync to name a few, Ghoulish is undeniably carving his name out as one of dance music's future greats.

Ghoulish 2023 Club Dates

1st Dec - XOYO, London

2nd Dec - O2 Leicester, Leicester

7th Dec - The Loft, Durham

31st Dec - Warehouse Project, Manchester

Photo Credit: Sam Cor