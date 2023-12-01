Ghoulish Drops 'Weekends Goodwill' EP & Club Banger '(Bby) Like That'

The EP includes previously unheard tracks including peak-time vocal banger, '(Bby) Like That.'

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 2 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

Ghoulish Drops 'Weekends Goodwill' EP & Club Banger '(Bby) Like That'

Manchester DJ/producer Ghoulish, shares his anticipated debut EP Weekends Goodwill on Skream's IFEEL label, with previously unheard tracks including peak-time vocal banger, '(Bby) Like That', melancholic, melodic garage cut ‘Cry No More', and club-ready closer ‘Spirits'.

The four track EP comes following recent prog-house, bass and spoken world hybrid, “Comedown Chorus” ft Irish poet Natalya O'Flaherty, supported by Mixmag, Kiss FM, Jaguar, Radio 1 Dance, BBC Introducing and more.

Bringing his own twist of new-gen garage and forward thinking house to IFEEL, Weekends Goodwill arrives as the clubbing season comes to close, a perfect way round out a formative year for the promising young gun.

In his own words, “This EP marks a huge turning point for me and has allowed me to really nurture what I feel is my own sound and style which comes from a multitude of influences. I am incredibly excited to share this project with everyone as well as what's to come next for the Ghoulish project!”

Ghoulish rose up the ranks with smash track “Overgassed” and a string of self-released bangers before dropping on Steppers Club, 1 Forty and Seth Troxler's Slacker 85 labels, with standout track “Forever Ugly”.

Championed by dance music titan Skream, Ghoulish's unofficial remix of Skream's ‘The Attention Deficit Track' was premiered by BBC Radio 1, and was teased out at The Warehouse Project where Skream played 12 of the young producer's tracks back to back to raucous response. This is the first time Skream has released another artist on IFEEL, and having supported Ghoulish from the start, signing him to the imprint was a no-brainer.

2023 has seen Ghoulish dedicate time to further hone his craft, busy in the studio working on the Weekends Goodwill EP and taking the reigns of writing, mixing and mastering himself, all alongside his video game design day job. Keen to collaborate with and with an ear for promising talent, the accomplished producer has also been  working on tracks with Smokey Bubblin', Jayden Thompson and rising star Bklava.

Finding fans in UKF, Warehouse Project, BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing and more, his track ‘Hold Tight' was shortlisted as one of Mixmag's best tracks of the year in 2022. Having also garnered widespread support from club giants Seth Troxler, Dusky, Holy Goof, I. Jordan, DJ Q and Girl's Don't Sync to name a few, Ghoulish is undeniably carving his name out as one of dance music's future greats.

Ghoulish 2023 Club Dates

1st Dec - XOYO, London

2nd Dec - O2 Leicester, Leicester

7th Dec - The Loft, Durham

31st Dec - Warehouse Project, Manchester

Photo Credit: Sam Cor



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of Houdini Photo
Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of 'Houdini'

“Houdini” kickstarts the narrative thread that weaves its way through Dua’s upcoming project. The track was written by Lipa, along with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, a group who served as core collaborators throughout the project, and was produced by Parker and Harle.

2
MVW X TiaCorine & Lil Cherry Release Tru Tru (DJ Sliink Remix) Photo
MVW X TiaCorine & Lil Cherry Release 'Tru Tru' (DJ Sliink Remix)

MVW teams up with TiaCorine and Lil Cherry for the 'Tru Tru' remix by DJ Sliink. The song is a syrupy ode to female empowerment and pleasure, offering a psychedelic, anime, trap dream world for listeners to escape into.

3
P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of Trustfall Album Photo
P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Trustfall' Album

The Tour Deluxe Edition features six live recordings from her Summer Carnival tour including singles such as “What About Us,” “When I Get There,” and “Cover Me in Sunshine” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, as well as covers of Sade's “No Ordinary Love” and Sinead O'Connor's “Nothing Compares 2 U” with Brandi Carlile.

4
Beyoncé Drops New Song MY HOUSE From RENAISSANCE Film Photo
Beyoncé Drops New Song 'MY HOUSE' From RENAISSANCE Film

Beyoncé has dropped a new song to celebrate the release of her RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. The new single, 'MY HOUSE,' is played at the end credits of the movie. Now that it's playing in theaters everywhere, the Grammy-winner has released it on to streaming platforms everywhere.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE LION KING