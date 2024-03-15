German Producers Lucry & Suena Release New Single 'Really' Ft. Young Dolph and Bonez MC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rarely does it happen that the word 'serendipity' hovers over a song. In the case of “Really” by German producers Lucry & Suena, rapper Bonez MC, and the tragically departed Young Dolph from Memphis, Tennessee, far too early under tragic circumstances, however, so many cosmic threads have come together that one must without exaggeration resort to this word.

Listen to “Really” featuring a never before released verse from the late Young Dolph out now via BMG, available for streaming and purchase across all platforms.

The serendipity begins when the Berlin producer duo Lucry & Suena, themselves long-time die-hard fans of Young Dolph, is present in Berlin in 2019 when Young Dolph and Key Glock deliver '1 Hell of a Life' to German fans. At that time, their joint track 'Dum and Dummer' is on its way to later be honored with Gold in the US, and Lucry & Suena do something they never do: they make their way to Young Dolph and hand him a USB stick with beats.

Just before Dolph later takes the stage, the DJ plays the last song, the track 'Roller' with Apache207, produced by L&S and released shortly before. A song that was to give their artist life an unprecedented boost. Serendipity!

In December 2022, cosmic forces play a role again when the Cologne-based A&R Samuel Kübler gets hold of an unreleased verse from the '100 Shots' rapper through an engineer from the Young Dolph camp and immediately shares it with Lucry & Suena. An absolute gift and again, serendipity!

However, the question arises afterward: How to handle this part, which is somewhat unusual in tempo for Young Dolph, but whose lines bear witness to his undeniably great talent? They first build the beat and create an initial sketch with Dolph's part, but then decide to wait for the right moment, not to rush, but to do justice to Dolph's legacy.

Then, some time later, Bonez MC, with whom Lucry & Suena share the collaborative work on tracks like 'So' or 'WTF,' is in Berlin. Lucry and the Hamburg native drive through the streets in Bonez's car, loudly rapping track after track from Young Dolph's discography, as Bonez shares Lucry & Suena's enthusiasm for the Chicago born rapper. From that moment on, there can be no doubt that the 187er is the perfect fit to complete the track, and so Bonez jumps on 'Really.' Serendipity!

So, when the 187er and the Paper Route Empire boss come together on this beat, in whose vocal sample the melancholic voice of Suena can be heard, two voices also face each other, which, through their existence, give and have given countless fans on both sides of the Atlantic the prospect of rising from the depths of society.

After their previous hit 'Rosa Rugosa' with Blumengarten and 01099, Lucry & Suena manage to make it clear with their second single 'Really' that they do not submit to any musical expectations. Rather, they follow their hearts - and in this case, their hearts lead them straight to Memphis. Long Live Dolph.

About Lucry & Suena

Lucry has been active as a producer, songwriter and artist since his early teenage years. Well-known German rap artists like Capital Bra, Apache 207, Samra and newcomer Céline trust his feeling for the right beat. Suena is a multi-instrumentalist and knows exactly how to combine her skills with a good sense for strong melodies and catchy sounds.

She has been working with Lucry since 2019. In this short time, she has earned lots of respect and recognition in the German Hip Hop, Rap and Pop scene. The teams' ultimate strength is a fusion of Suena's classical background and Lucry's signature beats.Their tracks have already been gold and diamond certified – and this is just the beginning.

Suena is a German music producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. Besides playing the violin, flute and guitar, Suena is looking back on over 10 years of classical training playing the piano. After studying Popular Music Design, Suena moved to Berlin, where she met German producer Lucry. From 2019 onwards, the two have been producing and writing tracks with and for renowned German artists such as Apache207, KMN Gang, Prinz Pi, Capital Bra and many more. Lucry and Suena's written and produced songs have been Gold, Platinum and Diamond certified. To view their discography click HERE.

About Young Dolph

South Memphis rapper Young Dolph became a local hero with stern club bangers and cold punch lines served on a series of mixtapes that led to a nationwide breakthrough around 2014. He debuted in 2008 with the mixtape Paper Route Campaign. Subsequent releases like The Weed Album and South Memphis Kingpin brought him into 2012, when he dropped the first in a successful series of mixtapes dubbed High Class Street Music.

By the time High Class Street Music 4 and the "Preach" single dropped in 2014, Dolph was working with major-label producers including Drumma Boy and Zaytoven. Both provided tracks for his 2016 debut LP, King of Memphis, which featured no guest artists.

After he hit the Billboard 200 with four albums ranging from King of Memphis (2016) to Role Model (2018), he leveled up with his first Top Ten album, the Key Glock collaboration Dum and Dummer (2019), and continued with the similarly successful Rich Slave (2020) and Dum and Dummer 2 (2021). In the process, he racked up gold records with singles such as "100 Shots," "Major," and "RNB," and was featured on O.T. Genasis' multi-platinum hit "Cut It." Dolph was fatally shot in 2021, and a posthumous album, Paper Route Frank, was released a year later.

About Bonez MC

Johann Lorenz Moser, better known by his stage name Bonez MC, is a German rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Bonez is a member of the German hip hop gang 187 Strassenbande consisting of the rappers Gzuz, Maxwell, LX, Sa4 and Bonez MC, graffiti artist Frost and music producer Jambeatz. At various times, rappers AchtVier, Mosh36 and Hasuna were also members of the 187 Strassenbande.

In 2012, Bonez MC released his debut album Krampfhaft kriminell on his own label Toprott Muzik. In 2013 he had a joint EP with Kontra K followed by another collaboration with fellow 187 Strassenbande member Gzuz in the form of the album High und Hungrig.

On 30 January 2015, 187 Strassenbande produced his compilation High & Hungrig 2. Bonez MC is one of the most successful German music artists, 3 of his collaborative albums have gold status and of which one also reached platinum status. He is particularly known for his collaborations with RAF Camora and Gzuz. His most successful singles are Palmen aus Plastik, Ohne mein Team and Mörder with RAF Camora.