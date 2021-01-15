German Indie-Pop Artist lùisa Announces New Album

German indie-pop artist and multi-instrumentalist lùisa is excited to share her third full-length album, New Woman, will be released on May 7th, 2021. The album tackles grief, female empowerment, and social activism with stirring and emotional pop laced with a touch of eighties indie rock nostalgia. Though the lyrics revolve around loss and grief, the album stays hopeful as lùisa does not focus on the hardships, but rather the way out of them. "I write in a very personal and autobiographical way, but I hope to transfer that to a more universal level," says lùisa. "Songs should always ultimately work in a way that is detached from the author's own experiences."

For the upcoming record, she recruited Berlin-based producer Tobias Siebert-known for his work with Me And My Drummer, among others-to help her with the project. The result is an exciting, groove-laden album with clear seventies and eighties influences like Fleetwood Mac and Sade blended with modern indie-pop references like The War On Drugs and Christine and The Queens.

Today, she shares the title track, "New Woman," that tells her story of being a woman in an industry that is still clearly male-dominated. For lùisa, the biggest problem is often not even necessarily the lack of acceptance of women in the first place, but the industry's fixation on sexist cliché images: the "girl with the guitar," "the lovely voice," "the muse," the "delicate fairy." "The feminist movements of the last few years have totally encouraged me to talk about these things," says lùisa. "It's about the technician who can't imagine me programming my own loops. Or about all the people who ask me if I don't want to do something 'sensible' someday. Male musicians never get asked that kind of thing."

Stay tuned for more to come from lùisa soon.

Listen to the title track here: