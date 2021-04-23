Genre-Blending Duo Missio Release 'Skeletons III' EP

Today, Austin-based duo MISSIO release their new EP SKELETONS III via BMG: AVAILABLE HERE. Produced by the duo themselves, the EP features stripped-back cinematic arrangements of previously released tracks, and a brand-new cover of The Flaming Lips' smash hit "Do You Realize??"

SKELETONS III also features string arrangements written by Fiona Brice & performed by The Tosca String Quartet.

"As artist's we're always trying to find new ways to showcase our creativity," MISSIO shares about the EP. "Our catalogue often consists of aggressive synth tones & gritty drum kits, but the re-arrangements of SKELETONS III allowed us to create a wider cinematic experience that would pull on the many heart strings & emotions of every listener who allow these songs to guide them to introspection & vulnerability. It was an absolute pleasure for us to partner with Fiona Brice & The Tosca String Quartet, as their additions to the music seemingly breathed new life into our latest EP."

To celebrate the EP, MISSIO hosted a livestream last week on April 15. The stream showcased the premiere of MISSIO's first-ever short film, directed and filmed by the duo in Joshua Tree, CA. It is a visual representation of an outpouring of existentialism that showcases nature as its main character, vulnerability, fashion, & duality all taking place on earth sometime in our near future. This stream also gave fans an exclusive first-listen of the EP with a stunning visual accompaniment.

Listen here: