Genevieve Stokes Unveils New Single 'Surface Tension'

Today, alternative pop singer-songwriter Genevieve Stokes unveils her new single "Surface Tension" available now at all DSPs and streaming services via Atlantic Records. "Surface Tension" is joined by a beautifully wistful video, filmed in Genevieve's hometown of Portland, ME and streaming now at her official YouTube channel.

"Even though 'Surface Tension' was written during a difficult time in my life, I think its message is more uplifting than helpless," Genevieve tells FLOOD. "Writing it allowed me to make peace with parts of my life that no longer fit and take steps toward changing my reality. This video represents my current perspective on a past chapter of my life."

"Surface Tension" marks the first single from Genevieve's eagerly awaited label debut EP arriving this spring. The 19-year-old singer, songwriter, and pianist has already drawn attention and applause for her intimate yet lush approach to alternative pop. Having taught herself piano at the age of eight, Stokes spent much of her teens developing her own unique sound, inspired by iconic female singer-songwriters like Cat Power and Regina Spektor but infused with personal experience and perspective.

In high school, Stokes used time between classes to keep pushing forward, recording, and uploading over 50 songs to Soundcloud, beginning with "Little Houses" during her sophomore year. These early compositions informed her creative DNA. Ultimately, Genevieve's senior project and a performance video she uploaded via YouTube caught the attention of her management. After amassing over 7 million streams independently, ascending high profile playlists and garnering acclaim from Complex, Flaunt, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more, the young artist is ready to welcome everyone into her world with her forthcoming EP.

Watch the music video here: