Genevieve Stokes Shares Video for 'Running Away'

Soulful-alternative singer-songwriter and pianist, Genevieve Stokes has unveiled the dreamy new music video for her ethereal song, "Running Away," off her debut EP, Swimming Lessons. Watch the official video via the Portland, ME-based artist's YouTube channel HERE.

"I want people to feel like they're entering a world when they listen to my music," says Stokes, "and I feel like this video sets the tone for what's to come. I created the video concept with my best friend and creative director, Abbie Pitre, and we put together everything from costume design to shot direction. We wanted to capture the feeling of being alone in your obsessive thoughts, unable to distinguish between reality and fiction."

Swimming Lessons is highlighted by the entrancing lead single, "Surface Tension," which was hailed by FLOOD in its exclusive premiere for "blending upbeat pop with more nostalgic elements such as dampened piano." Stokes' debut EP also features the new song "Parking Lot" which NYLON declared "a wistful tribute to the first flush of young love" while premiering the song's hauntingly beautiful companion video. "Injected with tenderness and vulnerability," Refinery29 proclaimed "Parking Lot" a "fresh new addition to the alt pop scene."

Recently named by Alternative Press as a "New Artist You Need To Hear," the 19-year-old musician recorded her debut EP in a cabin just a stone's throw from her Maine childhood home, bringing a delicate, youthful and intimate touch to her storytelling. "Live From Maine" performances of "Surface Tension" and "Parking Lot" are available to stream now via YouTube.

Having taught herself piano at the age of eight, Stokes spent much of her teens developing her own unique sound, inspired by iconic female musicians like Cat Power and Regina Spektor but infused with personal experience and perspective. Before releasing her debut EP, Stokes had already amassed over 7M streams independently, ascended esteemed playlists and garnered acclaim from Complex, Flaunt, Earmilk and more.

