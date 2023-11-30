Genesis Owusu Returns With New Single 'Survivor'

The “SURVIVOR” video is a visual spectacle and the latest collaboration between Owusu and Lisa Reihana.

Genesis Owusu returns with his new single and video, “SURVIVOR.” The song from the multi-ARIA Award winning Ghanaian Australian artist will be included as an additional track to his acclaimed sophomore album, STRUGGLER (OURNESS / AWAL).

The surprise release arrives ahead of Owusu's Australian tour this December and his incredible showing at last month's ARIA Awards in Australia where he won Album of The Year, Best Independent Release and Best Hip Hop / Rap Release for STRUGGLER. 

The “SURVIVOR” video is a visual spectacle and the latest collaboration between Owusu and Lisa Reihana – the world-renowned Aotearoa New Zealand multidisciplinary artist and producer engaging in thought-provoking dialogues around the concept of culture.

Reihana's artistic vision transpires a post-apocalyptic universe of fire and industrialism, replete with choreographed dancers centered on the imminent and commanding figure, Genesis Owusu. The song itself opens to a bold and blaring percussive arrangement as Owusu's verses dart and duck between the arrangement's rhythm, at lightning speed.

“THE STORY NEVER ENDS, THE ROACH KEEPS ROACHING. THROUGH SPACE, TIME, FIRE & BRIMSTONE,” notes Genesis Owusu on the new track.

STRUGGLER is a bold soundtrack to uncertain times and features singles “Leaving the Light,” “Tied Up!” and “Stay Blessed.” The album is a narrative celebration of the inspiring stubbornness of the human will to survive. “Through pandemics, bushfires and wars, we're still going to find a way to make it to tomorrow, and I think that's beautiful,” says Owusu.

On STRUGGLER, Owusu combed his eclectic taste to form a cohesive, concept-driven project where post-punk blends poetry, theater, garage rock, funk rock, hip-hop and heavy soul. Partly inspired by Owusu's readings of philosopher Albert Camus, novelist Franz Kafka and Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, the record paints a portrait using genres like shades of paint, freely exploring topics of resilience, hope, doubt, as well as the most basic of human questions: what's the point? 

After the album's release, Owusu launched into an extensive North America tour, and dates in the United Kingdom and Europe, and followed his arena dates this spring supporting Paramore. He has also previously given notable performances at North American festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Boston Calling, Osheaga Festival and This Ain't No Picnic, as well as Barcelona's Primavera Sound and Australia's Splendour in the Grass. He also played support dates with Glass Animals, Khruangbin and Thundercat in the US and Tame Impala in Australia. Tickets are available via http://genesisowusu.com/tour.  

One of Australia's most-celebrated recent albums, Smiling With No Teeth demonstrated the beginning of Owusu's profound artistic revolution and soul-bearing expression. The album secured radio support from NPR stations across the US (KCRW, KEXP, WXPN and more) and BBC Radio along with being named Australia's triple j “Album of the Year” and winning four ARIA award titles including “Album of the Year.”

Global acclaim also came from tastemakers and critics alike, including Los Angeles Times, AV Club, KCRW, Paste, The Needle Drop, BET, American Songwriter, OkayPlayer, and many more. Owusu additionally saw his album track, "Gold Chains," included in President Obama's Favorite Music of 2021, and he made his late night debut performing the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He followed the album with his Missing Molars EP and acclaimed standalone singles in 2022 – “GTFO” and “Get Inspired.” 

photo credit: Bec Parsons



