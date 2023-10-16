Generation Iron Acquires Documentary GASPARI; Biography About Bodybuilder Rich Gaspari to Debut on November 3

In celebration of Mr. Olympia weekend, feature documentary GASPARI, the first authorized biography chronicling the life story of iconic bodybuilder Rich Gaspari, will be released on November 3rd in all English speaking territories on Amazon, Vudu and Google Play.

The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Frank Zarrillo of Big F Pictures, is the latest acquisition by Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports, and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company.

Rich Gaspari, a name synonymous with excellence in bodybuilding, has left an indelible mark on the fitness world. With a remarkable career spanning decades his dedication, discipline, and passion have made him an icon for aspiring bodybuilders worldwide.

“We're thrilled to add GASPARI to our rapidly growing catalogue of quality sports documentary films and series,” comments Edwin Mejia Jr, co-founder and head of content, Generation Iron. “Rich Gaspari is a pioneer in the sports nutrition and bodybuilding world. We expect the film will be as well received by audiences worldwide as director Frank Zarrillo's first feature, The Wrestler: A Q.T. Marshall.”

GASPARI follows the legendary athlete's journey, while also giving insight into the heart and soul of one of the fitness industry's biggest names. The renowned bodybuilder was the first person ever to win the Arnold Classic title. He also revolutionized the sports nutrition supplement industry by being one of the first bodybuilders to start his own supplement brand. Now in his 60s, he has been through peaks and valleys in his professional athletic career, business endeavors, and personal life. Arnold Schwarzenegger also appears in the film.

“The Big F Pictures team and I are honored to be able to tell the legendary Rich Gaspari's story. We're grateful to him for allowing us into his world and letting us document his life at the bodybuilding industry's highest level, “ comments Zarrillo. We're looking forward to releasing this film into the world alongside the Generation Iron team, which are the leaders of media in the fitness industry.”

“The documentary that was done about me. It really showed my passion as a bodybuilder, as an entrepreneur… and it also showed me a ‘never give up' attitude that I believe in…and that's my mantra in life,” adds Gaspari.

The New Jersey native's journey into bodybuilding began in his teenage years when he discovered his love for weightlifting and fitness. Inspired by bodybuilding legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu, he set his sights on becoming a professional bodybuilder.

Gaspari's relentless dedication to his craft led him to win multiple bodybuilding competitions during the 1980s and 1990s. In 1983, he earned his Pro Card after an impressive victory at the NPC Nationals, catapulting him into the professional bodybuilding circuit.

Throughout his illustrious career, Gaspari participated in numerous prestigious competitions. Some of his notable achievements include victories in the IFBB Mr. Olympia, the inaugural Arnold Classic, as well as various other titles, including the Grand Prix Spain, Grand Prix Germany, and Night of Champions.

After retiring from professional bodybuilding, in 1998, he embarked on a new venture as the founder of Gaspari Nutrition, a company which became a powerhouse in the sports nutrition industry, offering top-quality supplements to fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Apart from his successful business career, Gaspari is renowned for his role as a coach and mentor to numerous aspiring bodybuilders, inspiring countless individuals worldwide.

Award-winning filmmaker Frank Zarrillo has been making films since the age of 13 years old. Passionate about cinema, Zarrillo continues to write and direct his own films while working in the entertainment industry. His first feature documentary film The Wrestler: A Q.T. Marshall Story won Best Documentary at Comic-Con International Film Festival in 2017. He is the founder/CEO of Big F Pictures.

Generation Iron is a leading New York City based global digital media company, publishing health, fitness, bodybuilding, strength sports, MMA/Boxing news and content to millions of readers worldwide. Generation Iron today is the leading original content producer of Strength Sports, Bodybuilding, Fitness and MMA content. The company is co-founded by Edwin Mejia Jr. and Vlad Yudin.

Generation Iron is dedicated to making the highest quality series, films and shows aimed at educating and entertaining fans and athletes. The company has a catalogue of over 30 titles and in depth docu-series which have built the backbone of its original programming. @generationiron

The Vladar Company is a media and entertainment company that focuses on developing, producing, and distributing a library of intellectual media properties. The company has become a leading producer and distributor of niche sports content genres and multiple mediums in US and international markets, while also expanding into acquiring and distributing high quality content.

Watch the trailer here: