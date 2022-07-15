Gateway Theatre's Highly-Anticipated SONGS OF SUMMER Outdoor Concerts Return This August

Following the success of last year's sold-out shows, Gateway Theatre returns with Songs of Summer on Saturday, August 27.

Taking place just outside the theatre in the Gateway Theatre Grove, this open-air space will be a place for the community to gather, celebrate the season, and soak up the last days of summer. For the afternoon event, families are invited to a lively performance from DJ Miss Sparklez featuring Rickie Wang followed by kid-friendly fun and games. At the evening event, it's time for the adults to unwind and enjoy an upbeat Motown set with Krystle Dos Santos and her band.

"We received a lot of positive feedback from last year's outdoor concerts so we knew we had to bring back Songs of Summer," says Barbara Tomasic and Jasmine Chen, Gateway's artistic leader team. "We are so excited for our community to come together again, reflect on the memories they've made this summer, and make new ones. And this time, we have added a separate afternoon event just for families"

The fun begins at 2 PM (doors 1:15 PM) with a live performance from BC-born and raised singer, dancer, and actor, DJ Miss Sparklez, joined by 12-year-old actor, singer, and songwriter, Rickie Wang! The pair will take the stage to perform fan favourite jams that will get everyone on their feet busting out dance moves. For the rest of the afternoon until 5 PM, there will be more fun and games led by Gateway Academy's Youth Leaders, storytelling with professional actor and Gateway Academy instructor, Magda Ochoa, and an arts activity with Laara Cerman from the City of Richmond's Art Truck. The afternoon event is recommended for kids ages 5-10 and their parents, but all are welcome.

The evening performance at 7 PM (doors 6:15 PM) features an upbeat Motown set performed by local soul, jazz, and R&B singer Krystle Dos Santos and her three-piece band. Audiences will be treated to Krystle's extraordinary, powerful, and rich voice which has won her two Western Canadian Music Awards. For the perfect summer night out, attendees can enjoy this sweet sunset serenade with a glass of wine or beer from the Gateway's licensed concession.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to stake out a spot with their own blankets and low lawn chairs. The concession will be stocked with light snacks and frozen treats available, and alcoholic beverages will be available for the evening concert. In the event of inclement weather, Songs of Summer will be moved inside the theatre.

Tickets for the afternoon and evening performances are sold separately. Early bird tickets are available now through July 31 at gatewaytheatre.com/songs-of-summer.