Gary Louris Shares Jaunty New Single 'Almost Home'

Today, Gary Louris shares "Almost Home," the latest song off his new solo album Jump For Joy, which releases June 4 via Sham/Thirty Tigers. The catchy, bouncy new single is accompanied by a music video Louris made himself. It was featured this morning at American Songwriter, who praised the "universally resonant track" and called the new album "an intimate reconnection with the artist who does it all."

"'Almost Home' started out as a jingle idea for a phone company, it was just the catchy chorus," says Louris. "When the client didn't use it, I wrote the verses and then it was a real song, and I'm glad they passed on it. It's a story of travel and longing."

His first solo release since Vagabonds in 2008, Jump For Joy includes 10 never-before-released songs written, performed and produced entirely by Louris himself, as well as cover art illustrated by his son, Henry Louris. The breezy debut single "New Normal" was recently featured at The New York Times, who called it "a song that suits the pandemic's sense of time: static but also vanishing."

Acclaimed musician, singer, songwriter and producer Gary Louris has built a deeply compelling body of work over the last three decades. He is the lead singer/songwriter of seminal band The Jayhawks, and one of the founding members of alt-rock supergroup Golden Smog, which has included members of Soul Asylum, Wilco, The Replacements and Big Star. Louris has also produced records and contributed songs to GRAMMY Award-winning albums by Tedeschi Trucks Band and The Chicks, and recorded with a diverse group of acts including The Black Crowes, Uncle Tupelo, Joe Henry, Counting Crows, John Hiatt, Lucinda Williams, Roger McGuinn, Nickel Creek and The Wallflowers.

Jump For Joy follows The Jayhawks' 2020 release XOXO, which garnered high praise from press including HuffPost, Billboard, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, BrooklynVegan and more.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Jorge Quiñoa