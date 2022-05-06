Garrett Kato Announces New Album 'Small Town Rituals'

Singer, songwriter, and platinum-award-winning producer Garrett Kato announces the delivery of his new sonically striking indie-folk album, Small Town Rituals, set for release June 17, 2022, via Nettwerk. Written and self-produced at his home studio, most of the album was mixed on hardware, giving the songs a more immediate and intimate feel.

"The distinct tone of a vintage LA2A compressor is littered throughout the record, giving it a real warmth and detail that I previously dreamed about," shares Kato. With the announcement of the album also comes a brand-new single called "Telephone," a track that explores compelling storytelling with introspective soulful lyrics.

"Telephone" is a gentle and soulful song that tells the story of losing touch with someone special due to distance, both physically and emotionally. "I often find myself calling to others from distant places for advice in my life, for fatherhood advice or what to do or not to give up," shares Kato.

The Canada-born, Australia-based artist has performed sold-out shows alongside Damien Rice and Ziggy Alberts. Australian tastemaker triple j dubbed him as the "producer and musician behind some of the most prominent sounds coming out the Byron Bay's booming buskers' scene" and rightly so; Garrett has worked with a string of Aussie icons including Julia Stone, Tones and I, Busby Marou, Pete Murray, Riley Pearce and more.

Additionally, in 2021, Garrett launched his very own masterclass-style online course, through which he teaches up-and-coming singer-songwriters and producers the skills of the trade he knows so well.

Born in Canada, Garrett Kato moved to Australia after spontaneously quitting his day job to pursue his passion for music. After busking and performing five gigs a week, Garrett is now having his songs synced with box office hits in the US, touring internationally, and all the while running his own recording studio. Small Town Rituals sees Garrett harnessing an organic approach to the writing process, allowing his emotions to come to the forefront to deliver his most vulnerable piece of work to date.

Watch the new music video here: