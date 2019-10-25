Galantis Teams Up with Dolly Parton for New Single 'Faith'

Internationally-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated duo Galantis have joined forces with country music icon Dolly Parton for their new single "Faith" featuring Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz - available now via Big Beat Records. The explosive collaborative track arrives with an incredible Dano Cerny-directed music video, seeing Parton take the wheel for a dance-packed bus ride to remember. Galantis have also announced their forthcoming third studio album Church, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's Pharmacy & 2017's The Aviary, arriving early 2020.

Watch the music video below!

"I was on the phone with a Christian (Karlsson), talking about a song called 'Faith' and an album called 'Church'" said Dolly Parton of how the collaboration came to be. "I knew I was in the right place."

Centered around a classic John Hiatt lyric, "Faith" is an uplifting call for unity and hope set to signature Galantis production. After making an expectedly long-shot call to Parton, her agreement to join the song resulted in Karlsson immediately flying to Nashville to cut vocals in person with the legend herself.

"It's important for us to have meaning behind our music" explained Galantis. "Our album 'Church' doesn't necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity. Whether it's advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up - that is our 'Faith' and 'Church.'"





