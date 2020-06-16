Galantis, Ship Wrek & Pink Sweat$ Bring 'Only A Fool' To Life

Internationally-acclaimed duo Galantis and prolific rising producer/DJs Ship Wrek have joined forces with singer-songwriter-producer Pink Sweat$ for a sensational new collaborative single, "Only A Fool" - brought to life today via a gleeful Mero Estudio-directed animated music video.

Listen and watch below!

"Only A Fool" (available via Big Beat Records) pairs silky-soulful vocals with an effervescent beat that perfectly ushers in summer months ahead. The lively track was deemed an "infectious pop-tinged gem" by DJ Times upon release, while Dancing Astronaut echoed "its cheery melody is an uplifting tune."

"Quarantine has allowed us to work in the studio non-stop, and it was great to work with label mates Pink Sweat$ and Ship Wrek on a collab that brings some good vibes." - GALANTIS

"There's really something special about this record that just feels right -the R&B mixed with house music is something that we hadn't explored until this song and we put every ounce of our lives for a good while into making sure it was perfect." - SHIP WREK

""Only A Fool' is about a person that you're deeply into but they're not doing the right things. At the same time, you're not perfect but you realize with love you can master imperfection. You're not trying to fix everything wrong about someone but you're able to acknowledge those things. Being able to tell them, I DON'T like this part about you but I love this part about you and I'd be a fool to let those things that I DON'T like keep me from falling deeply in love with the person." - PINK SWEAT$

