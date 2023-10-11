Gaidaa Presents New Single 'Something True'

Enveloped in velvety-smooth vocals that seamlessly intertwine with introspective lyricism and evocative melodic lines, Gaidaa, the Dutch-Sudanese R&B/Soul luminary who was recently honored as a Spotify EQUAL artist, graces the world with her newest sonic gem “Something True” available to stream now on all digital platforms independently via The Orchard.

Rated as one of the 2023 Best New Artists by NATIVE Mag, the 23-year-old independent singer-songwriter has emerged as a trailblazer. “Something True” is a minor-key sultry R&B track that explores the transformative power of self-discovery and the embracement of authenticity in life. Characterized by her lyrical finesse that flows like silk, with the expansive canvas of vocal artistry, this groovy joint solidifies Gaidaa's musical purpose in touching the masses.

“‘Something True' is about indulging and leaning into all that is the human experience,” shares Gaidaa. “All of the ugly, all of the beautiful, all of the gut wrenching and all the tears of joy. When looking back at my own life now, I'm filled with gratitude and peace knowing I've laughed, cried, shared endless love and memories, and let life happen (though not much of a choice). The intangible that makes us yearn and cry and love and laugh is the most precious thing there is. ‘Something True' is my reminder to myself to never stop living wholly.”

With the release of “Something True,” Gaidaa kicks off her first North American headline tour – entitled MADE IT OUT OF MY ROOM TOUR! – making stops tonight in Los Angeles, CA (October 11th @ The Peppermint Club), Brooklyn, NY (October 13th @ Baby's All Right), Toronto, ON (October 15th @ The Garrison), and Chicago, IL (October 17th @ Schubas) before heading to Europe and the UK in November. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

“Something True” follows Gaidaa's single “Figures'', amassing over 3 million streams worldwide. Her critically acclaimed 2020 debut EP Overture featuring the single “Morning Blue”– which Gaidaa premiered on COLORS – and the Apple Music Best Song of 2020 standout “Stranger” alongside Chicago rapper/producer Saba and Dutch producer Jarreau Vandal, has collectively garnered over 25 million streams.

On August 31st, 2023, Gaidaa and British-Nigerian artist Bellah captivated audiences with their transcendent collaborative single “As You Are,” amassing 75k YouTube views across their COLORS performance conceived last year in Paris during COLORS' first ever writing camp.

Growing up between The Netherlands and Sudan, a 2017 cover of Kehlani shared online caught the attention of fellow Dutch producer Full Crate and together they crafted “A Storm On A Summer's Day,” which has since scored over 22 million streams to date on Spotify alone. Balancing schooling with her recently launched music career, Gaidaa dove headfirst into writing, recording, and touring performing backups for the likes of Masego.

In 2019, COLORS invited her to record “Morning Blue” at their studio in support of their #BlueForSudan campaign. The riveting performance racked up nearly 1 million YouTube views putting Gaidaa on the map and was followed by the release of fellow Overture standout “I Like Trouble.”

Stay tuned for much more to come from Gaidaa in the coming months and listen to her new single “Something True” available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Gaidaa North American Tour Dates

October 11th - Los Angeles, CA - The Peppermint Club

October 13th - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

October 15th - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

October 17th - Chicago, IL - Schubas

PHOTO CREDIT: SEGRAPHY