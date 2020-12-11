Gaidaa & COLORS Unveil Live EP from National Sawdust

Today, fast rising R&B star Gaidaa has unveiled COLORS Live in NYC, a special live EP in collaboration with global creative platform COLORSxSTUDIOS available now. Stream HERE.

The 3-track EP is taken from COLORS' inaugural live event in New York and marked Gaidaa's first ever US performance, when she took the stage alongside Kojey Radical and Dua Saleh. Performing a stripped-back set alongside live guitar, she charmed the audience at the esteemed Brooklyn venue National Sawdust by performing two stripped-back takes on songs from her critically lauded debut EP Overture alongside an ingenious cover of Usher's noughties classic "OMG." The performance, which received the personal seal of approval from the song's original author will.i.am , perfectly captures the intimate atmosphere of the event and Gaidaa's unique talent, stunning vocal prowess, and brilliant sense of humor.

Now, to coincide with the one year anniversary of the show, COLORS are celebrating her continued rise by partnering with her once again to release a special recording from the live show.

On the collaboration, Gaidaa shares, "It feels crazy to release a live EP with COLORS. I have so much admiration for the platform so I feel blessed that they continue to support me as an independent artist. This was literally my first ever US show and it wasn't even actually planned. I was asked to perform the night before, so for things to play out the way they did feels really special. My nerves were definitely at an ultra high, but the crowd was warm and receiving. The biggest shout out ever to COLORS for yet another first of mine."

COLORS have supported Gaidaa strongly on their platform from the early stages in her career; in summer 2019, she debuted her very first solo track on a special edition of A COLORS SHOW addressing injustice in Sudan, performing a powerful rendition of "Morning Blue." Dressed in a traditional white tobe and gold earrings, an elegant reference to an iconic image from the protest movement against the autocratic government of ousted president Omar Al-Bashir, she shared her creative and personal reflections on the situation, emphasizing how important music and art was to the dynamic cultural energy at the heart of the movement.

As well as the New York live event, she also appeared on the platform's HOME/BRED livestream in April 2020, during the height of the first COVID-19 lockdown broadcasting from her home in Eindhoven to the channel's 5 million YouTube subscribers.