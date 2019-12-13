Gabrielle Aplin Releases New Song 'Magic'

Gabrielle Aplin has released the brand new song 'Magic', taken from her forthcoming new album Dear Happy out January 17th via AWAL and her own label Never Fade Records.

'Magic' is a beautiful pop song, which features bright electronics and chiming percussion as Gabrielle's dreamy vocals reflect the benefits of cherished close relationships.



Regarding the song Gabrielle says, "I'm really excited to share this song with everyone. 'Magic' is about appreciating that one person in your life who makes the mundane everyday life stuff magical. It's about how no one else has to see that magic. And it's about giving the finger to that constant pressure to be defining our relationships online."



The new song is taken from Gabrielle Aplin's forthcoming third album Dear Happy, an uplifting pop record that chronicles Gabrielle's life, and the experiences and cultures she has been inspired by whilst touring and travelling the world over the past couple of years. The album also features the previously released songs 'Like You Say You Do', 'Losing Me', 'Kintsugi', 'Nothing Really Matters' and 'My Mistake'.



The record is being released through a major new partnership between AWAL and Gabrielle's Never Fade Records, a label that sees her develop and support both new and established acts. The breadth and diversity of the Never Fade roster will be displayed at the annual Never Fade Christmas Party, this year taking place on December 19th at Union Chapel.



The show features a selection of her label's roster alongside special guest friends and collaborators of Never Fade. Gabrielle Aplin, Danny O'Reilly (The Coronas), Martin Luke Brown, Hannah Grace, Saint Raymond, Sonny, Lewis Watson and Nick Wilson are all set to perform, with more special guests still to be announced. Tickets are available now via Alt Tickets.



Gabrielle Aplin will be completing a headline tour in support of her new album Dear Happy, which runs throughout the UK and Ireland in March 2020. Tickets are on sale now and available from http://www.gabrielleaplin.co.uk/live/



GABRIELLE APLIN MARCH UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

4th - Glasgow, Saint Luke's

5th - Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

6th - Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

7th - Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

9th - Belfast, Limelight

10th - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

12th - Leeds, Stylus

13th - Cardiff, Y Plas

14th - Nottingham, Rock City

16th - Brighton, Concorde 2

17th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire

18th - Bristol, SWX





