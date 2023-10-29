GXTP Release Debut Album 'SMOKE & MIRRORS'

Rock band GXTP have released their debut album, Smoke & Mirrors. A conceptual project led by multi-platinum and GRAMMY nominated producer Jason Paul, multi-platinum and GRAMMY nominated producer Sasha Sirota, and Triple Sixx, the album provided the group of creatives an opportunity to tap into the rock world in a way they had not yet explored. The result is an anthemic collection of catchy hooks and heavy beats with the album's previously released offerings garnering over 7.5 million streams and early support from the likes of E!, Forbes, Loudwire, V Magazine, Blabbermouth, Spindle Magazine, and more.

STREAM SMOKE & MIRRORS HERE

“Smoke & Mirrors has been a special project for us,” shares the band. “GXTP all started with a poem by Triple Sixx called ‘Guns & Toilet Paper' and when we were turning it into a song we just felt like it was more of a rock song than anything else. That song stemmed into this whole band and every song on the entire project started that same way. They were all poems from Triple Sixx that we turned into songs and this whole album.”

On Smoke & Mirrors, the band hone in on their motto as “the greatest f*cking rock band of all time” as they spotlight various rock elements with the perfect amount of comedic relief. The album opens with the adrenaline-fueled “Accusation,” an exhilarating track of redemption and defiance, followed by explosive single “Contraband” featuring the legendary Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe which was praised as a “rock and roll banger” by V Magazine and quickly climbed up the Top 40 Mediabase Active Rock chart.

The anthemic “Lust & Purity” encourages listeners to allow the darkness and light within themselves to co-exist while “Foresight” is about one's adoration for the person who brings joy to their life. The album also includes the energetic “Quiet Riot” featuring iconic keyboardist and founding member of Bon Jovi, David Bryan. Also featured is “Guns & Toilet Paper,” the initial inspiration behind the entire project, and closing power ballad “The Deceiver.” Full track listing below.

The record was produced by the band with all members contributing vocals and Sasha performing guitar, bass, drums, and keys throughout. Smoke & Mirrors features additional production on select tracks from Brent Kolatalo (Kendrick Lamar, Drake) and was mixed by Tom Lord-Alge (Blink-182, The Rolling Stones) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Green Day, Metallica) at Sterling Sound Studios.

Formed to not only provide audiences with unparalleled writing and musicianship, but to be an almost reflection of society unto itself, GXTP was conceptualized during the pandemic when the nation fought and scrambled for supplies and is an abbreviation for what the news and communities placed the most importance on: guns and toilet paper. The project features two powerhouse songwriters and producers who have both previously held top spots on Billboard's R&B Producers charts with Jason being known for having penned and produced some of the biggest hits by Justin Bieber, Maluma, and J Balvin among others while Sasha has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Zac Brown Band, and Drake. Applying the same rules and quality standards they hold for their own various projects, GXTP's debut album is yet another masterpiece to add to their growing catalogs.

Track List

1. Accusation

2. Contraband feat. Tommy Lee

3. Lust & Purity

4. Guns & Toilet Paper

5. Psychoanalyze This!

6. Leather & Lace

7. Foresight

8. Quiet Riot feat. David Bryan

9. The Crime

10. The Deceiver