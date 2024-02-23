GROUPLOVE Can't Stop Taking 'Chances' on New Single

Indie rock mainstays GROUPLOVE release their frenetic new single “Chances” to kick off their headline North American tour.

With the band's vocalist/keyboardist Hannah Hooper at the helm, the new offering is an overstimulated, hallucinogenic, aggressive singsong. A band that transcends their ever-shapeshifting genre, GROUPLOVE too has evolved over the last decade, channeling their ecstatic energy into the deepest tensions of the human psyche, all while playing with the contradictions and complications of existing — Stream “Chances."

With this new single following their 2023 album I Want It All Right Now, and smashing the bottle on the ship of the Rock And Roll You Won't Save Me Tour, GROUPLOVE will spend the next month on a massive headline run with support from Bully. VIP packages for the tour include access to an intimate pre-show soundcheck performance and Q&A, as well as an exclusive fan zine designed by the band. The months of May and June will also see the band make stops at Wildflower! Festival and Bonnaroo. See all upcoming tour dates here and below.

“I'm reclusive, I get in my head a lot and I write a lot of lists,” Hooper shares. “I'm painfully aware that all the magic in my life happens when I'm not like this. When I take chances — big ones, small ones, scary ones… whatever they may be, that's when I grow.”

Multifaceted in her approach to artistry, Hooper has painted much of the band's artwork over the years, "Chances" included. GROUPLOVE's artwork has become almost as recognizable as their sound over the years, seeing the band work out the tensions of life through all mediums at their disposal. I Want It All Right Now's album artwork features a seemingly perfect bombshell blonde in tears, with a swarm of photographers ambushing her. Symbolic of the stupefying nature of getting what you wanted but not feeling fulfilled, GROUPLOVE gives constant visuals to the emotions coursing through their music.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

February 28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo*

February 29 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

March 2 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

March 5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*

March 6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blue Anaheim*

March 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

March 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

March 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

March 12 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen*

March 13 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom*

March 15 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre*

March 16 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre*

March 17 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall*

March 19 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!*

March 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's*

March 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre*

March 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*

March 25 - Richmond, VA - The National*

March 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club* (SOLD OUT)

March 27 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club* (SOLD OUT)

March 29 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner*

March 30 - New York, NY - Terminal 6*

May 17 - Richardson, TX - Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

June 14 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

June 22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage (with Arkells)

* with support from Bully

See all tour info here

ABOUT GROUPLOVE:

On their new album I Want It All Right Now, GROUPLOVE offer up a body of work built on a raw but incandescent sound that vocalist/keyboardist Hannah Hooper refers to as “resistance pop.” As Hooper reveals, the Atlanta-based band's sixth full-length emerged from a period of intense transformation for herself and her husband/bandmate, vocalist/guitarist Christian Zucconi.

“For me this whole journey started with wanting or asking for certain things from the world around me, then slowly turning inward and realizing I needed to pay more attention to what was going on internally,” says Hooper. Over the course of 11 shapeshifting songs, GROUPLOVE's debut release for Glassnote Records documents that progression from external searching to radical self-discovery, infusing each track with the wildly unbridled spirit the band has always embodied.

Produced by John Congleton (a Grammy Award-winner known for his work with St. Vincent, Regina Spektor, and Sharon Van Etten), I Want It All Right Now fully harnesses the ecstatic energy GROUPLOVE have brought to the stage on multiple international headline tours and at leading festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza.

In a major leap forward for the band—whose lineup also includes bassist Daniel Gleason, guitarist Andrew Wessen, and drummer Ben Homola—the album explores the deepest tensions of the human psyche with equal parts tenderness, curiosity, and exacting self-revelation. A bold evolution of the defiantly sincere songwriting they first delivered on their 2011 debut Never Trust a Happy Song, I Want It All Right Now ultimately leaves the listener newly awakened to the wisdom and power of their own intuition.

photo by Brantley Gutierrez