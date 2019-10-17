GRAMMY Museum Announces Heather Moore As 2019 Jane Ortner Education Award Recipient

The GRAMMY Museum® is pleased to announce Heather Moore of Arcadia High School in Arcadia, California, as the recipient of the 2019 Jane Ortner Education Award. The award honors K-12 academic teachers who use music in the classroom as a powerful educational tool. Moore will receive an honorarium and will be recognized later this year at a special GRAMMY Museum event in Los Angeles. Arcadia High School will also receive a grant.



"Our Jane Ortner Educator Award highlights the importance of innovative educators using music in the classroom," said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. "We look forward to honoring Heather Moore for her dedication to executing cutting-edge lesson plans and devotion to creating a positive influence on her students through the power of music."



The Jane Ortner Education Award celebrates educators who integrate music into virtually all aspects of the classroom experience - not only academic subjects that include English, social studies, math, science and foreign language instruction, but also fosters creativity, self-confidence and the critically important social skills of cooperation and respect. Applicants submit one original unit of lessons that incorporates music, which is then reviewed by a panel of teachers and education administrators and evaluated for creativity, teachability, transferability, and level of student engagement.



Moore's submission for the Jane Ortner Education Award is an insightful look at the human condition during the Great Depression through the songs of Louis Armstrong, Woody Guthrie, Rosemary Clooney, and others. This is the second year in which a monetary honorarium has been given as part of the Jane Ortner Education Award. In addition to the honorarium and grant for Arcadia High School, Moore will receive two tickets to the upcoming 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® in Los Angeles in January 2020, plus travel and accommodations.



"I am honored to receive the Jane Ortner Education Award," said Moore. "I have always believed that music is a beautiful and important way to connect students with the people and stories of the past. The Jane Ortner Award is a wonderful acknowledgement and celebration of music's centrality to education and our human story.



"Arcadia High was recently distinguished as being in the top 1% for having the best public high school teachers in America, and Heather Moore exemplifies why we received this recognition," shared Angie Dillman, Arcadia High School Principal. "Heather goes above and beyond in her institution practices to challenge and inspire our students to have a positive and profound impact on their world. We are so grateful for all she brings to our students and our team."



Building on the Museum's successful education programs and initiatives, the Jane Ortner Education Award for teachers and the Jane Ortner Artist Award were established by the GRAMMY Museum in partnership with Chuck Ortner-entertainment attorney, Museum Board member, and husband of the late Jane Ortner, a devoted and beloved public school teacher who valued music as a tool for teaching academic subjects and building confidence and community. Previous recipients of the Jane Ortner Artist Award include Lady Gaga, Jackson Browne, Janelle Monáe, and John Legend.



Applications for the 2020 Jane Ortner Education Award will be accepted through December 4, 2019 at grammymuseum.org/janeortnereducationaward.





Related Articles View More Music Stories