GRAMMY Museum Announces Digital Museum's August Schedule

The schedule includes its previously announced new Spotlight Saturdays series featuring up-and-coming artists.

GRAMMY Museum® announces next round of new and never-before-released digital content while the GRAMMY MUSEUM in Los Angeles remains closed until further notice in light of COVID-19, which includes its previously announced new Spotlight Saturdays series featuring up-and-coming artists. The Museum's Public Programs digital series features new intimate sit-down interviews with artists and musicians recorded via Zoom. Since the Museum opened 12 years ago, it has offered more than 900 Public Programs. The Museum is also releasing a new exhibit with several photo slideshows. The Museum continues to release digital educational content and lesson plans as part of the GRAMMY In The Schools® Knowledge Bank, continuing its mission of paying tribute to our musical heritage and bringing our community together through music. GRAMMY Museum At Home is made possible with generous support from The Hoesterey Family Charitable Foundation and Brian and Adria Sheth.

The Museum is releasing new content every week.

Monday and Wednesday: Digital Public Program Series

Thursday: GRAMMY In The Schools Mini-Lessons

One Friday A Month: Digital Exhibit Launch

Saturday: Spotlight Saturdays Series

The full August schedule is listed below.



DIGITAL PUBLIC PROGRAMS

8/3 - Ruth B.

8/5 - Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

8/5 - The Immediate Family

8/10 - Pete Yorn

8/10 - Ava Max

8/12 - Margo Price

8/17 - Chuck Prophet

8/17 - Bright Eyes

8/19 - The Mavericks

8/24 - The Secret Sisters

8/24 - Toots & The Maytals

8/26 - The Airborne Toxic Event

8/31 - NEEDTOBREATHE

8/31 - Ashley McBryde



SPOTLIGHT SATURDAYS SERIES

8/1 - Kiana Ledé

8/8 - BENEE

8/15 - Conan Gray

8/22 - Duckwrth

8/29 - Jeremy Zucker



DIGITAL EXHIBIT

8/7 - Rhymes & Reasons: The Music of John Denver

All content is released at the Digital Museum: www.grammymuseum.org

View More Music Stories Related Articles