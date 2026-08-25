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Quoia, a new alliance of industry stewards committed to protecting nature, is marking its launch with the announcement of Rainbow Body, an extraordinary musical collaboration featuring Taylor Goldsmith and Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes), Rick Mitarotonda (Goose), Eric Krasno (Lettuce, Soulive), Ross James (Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band), and Adam MacDougall (Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Circles Around the Sun), with special appearances from Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company, The Allman Brothers Band) and Nicki Bluhm.

Anchored by Taylor Goldsmith's evocative songwriting and elevated by the chemistry of its accomplished players, Rainbow Body will make its eagerly awaited live debut at Laguna Beach, CA's Coast Film & Music Festival on Friday, October 23. Tickets will be available for pre-sale this Thursday, August 27, at noon PT.

Rainbow Body came together for Quoia's inaugural Quoia Session, which invites artists to come to the wildest places on Earth, listen to the wisdom of the land and those living closest to it, and channel new sounds shaped by those places. Quoia Session 1 took place at Flóki Studios, a world-class remote recording studio and independent record label located near the Arctic Circle on a converted sheep farm in the Fljót Valley on the Troll Peninsula in Northern Iceland. There, the band recorded eight original tracks together, seamlessly blending psychedelic rock, Americana, soul, folk, and improvisation into a sound that feels both timeless and adventurous. Proceeds from Quoia Session 1 will benefit the North Atlantic Salmon Fund, a non-profit conservation organization dedicated to Atlantic salmon and marine biodiversity. Future Quoia Sessions are in the works with new artists in new wild places.

A living creative system which generates impact through partnerships that support biodiversity and the revitalization of nature worldwide, Quoia was founded by Eleven, an experiential travel company committed to embracing local culture and the environment; Atlantic Packaging, a family-owned and operated business partnering with brands across virtually every manufacturing vertical to deliver high-performance, sustainable packaging solutions for a healthier planet; and Cox Enterprises, a family-owned enterprise shaping the future with bold thinking, cutting-edge technology and an unwavering commitment to doing what's right across a range of industries, including automotive, agriculture, cleantech, journalism, and more, in association with A New Earth Project, founded by Wes Carter, president of Atlantic Packaging, to raise awareness of the scale of plastic pollution in waterways and bring solutions to remediate the problems that exist today; and Flóki Studios, an inspiring and beautifully designed world-class recording experience nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Iceland.

At the heart of Quoia's work are Quoia Sessions, which ask artists to join them in wild places to create three expressions of each experience: recorded music, a printed magazine that explores the people, places, and conservation efforts behind each session, and immersive experiences that carry the session to new audiences. Proceeds and awareness from the music flow back to fund conservation of the place that inspired it. The place shapes the sound, the sound travels outward, and what echoes back protects the land where it began.

Photo Credit: Chris Niswonger / Download Hi-Res Image



Photo Credit: Chris Niswonger / Download Hi-Res Image

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