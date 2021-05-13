GONE GONE BEYOND Announces New Studio Album '2030'

International four-part musical hybrid group Gone Gone Beyond has released their new single "Canyons" and officially revealed the details for their new album 2030, out Friday, June 25. PRESS HERE to pre-order on all DSPs; each digital pre-save includes an instant download of the album's opening track "Canyons," along with two previously released tracks.

2030 marks the group's sophomore full-length album; a collection of existential love songs, exploring our connection to each other and the planet. The title of the album refers to a year, in the not-so-distant future, which many believe is a tipping point for humanity. The final lyrics on the album state, "I hope I see you in the year 2030," which speaks to a motivation the band shares to propagate seeds for a brighter future.

"The album title symbolizes the potential for change," explains vocalist Kat Factor. "It speaks to the drive we have as a band to see the planet and us as a human species regenerate together for the greater good, for the collective whole, not just us as individuals. We want all the future generations to be able to thrive in the same ways that we have been allowed to."

Their new track "Canyons" is an acoustic homage to those who came before them in search of a mystical West. "It's a voodoo lullaby with all the whimsy of Alan Watts and all the heart of Neil Young," describes group member Danny Musengo of the nostalgic song. He adds, "The beautiful arrangements in 'Canyons' often boast unique harmonic inversions and unlikely cadences, while still leaving you with the familiar feeling you've been wrapped up in this song, like a warm blanket, for your entire life." PRESS HERE to listen to "Canyons" and PRESS HERE to watch the song's music video, performed live at the iconic Hotel El Gonzo in Baja, CA, where the band was joined by Sean Rodman of Moontricks.

Gone Gone Beyond teased new music last year with the releases of "Coast," a banjo and 808-laced harmonic track, and the galactic love song "Little Moon," together racking up over 2 million streams. PRESS HERE to watch a live, acoustic performance video of "Coast."

Each player of this musical family - comprised of multi-instrumentalists/singer- songwriters David Block (Los Angeles/NYC), Danny Musengo (Iowa/NYC), Kat Factor (Santa Cruz) and Mel Semé (Cuba/Barcelona) - brings a unique and diverse perspective on sound, culture, and life. The synergy is magical. With their album 2030, Gone Gone Beyond delivers an urgent message of hope and change for our planet set against their inimitable brand of music, described by Consequence of Sound as "mesmerizing future folk," that honors the traditions of folk-Americana songwriting while bringing together a myriad of influences from electronica, jazz, soul, and world music. Gone Gone Beyond has created a meaningful, inspirational, and long-lasting collection of art with the 12-track album, a true representation of their collaborative spirit and outlook on our ever-changing world.

Gone Gone Beyond first formed when David, through his collaborations with his project The Human Experience, introduced solo artists Mel, Kat and Danny to one another. Since the release of their EP, 49 Bogart, and the debut of their first full-length album Things Are Changing in 2019, Gone Gone Beyond has performed at a range of high-profile events including Coachella, Lightning In A Bottle, SXSW, Red Rocks, and the UN General Assembly, while accumulating millions of streams with their unique sonic landscape. As a microcosm of the world and all its exquisite diversity, Gone Gone Beyond hopes to inspire every generation in all corners of the globe with songs that everyone can sing along to.

Tune in next Wednesday, May 19 to catch Gone Gone Beyond live with School Night at Home! starting at 5pm PT/8pm ET - PRESS HERE to watch and chat with the band.

Watch here:

Photo Credit: LP Hastings