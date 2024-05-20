GIRLI Shares Her Masterful New Album 'Matriarchy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alt-pop sensation girli has shared her brand new, boundary-defying album Matriarchy.

Heralding a new era for girli, Matriarchy is a bright, evocative and insightful record that sees the celebrated, multi-faceted artist take the reins with full creative control. From the opening lines of ‘Be With Me’, girli’s commendation to self-love, the tone of every track that follows is masterful. Doused in a distinct electro-pop sheen that gleams alongside girli’s open and honest lyrics, Matriarchy truly cements her place as a cult figure, ambassador for the LGBTQIA+ community and frontrunner of the next gen of alt-pop music.

Speaking about the new album, girli says: “Matriarchy is an album of honest, authentic, confident but also painfully self-aware songs. It’s a story of the pain of growing up and healing from experiences that diminish your self-worth to nothingness. It’s about building yourself back up again after pain, setting boundaries and becoming a queen of your own queendom. It’s about the pain and joy of the queer experience, the rollercoaster of adulthood and mental illness, setting boundaries and learning to love yourself and ultimately finding your people, your community, your matriarchy.”

The release comes alongside new focus single ‘Feel My Feelings’. Brimming with introspection, girli’s lyrics channel relatable themes of self-doubt, inner drama and being overwhelmed by emotion, describing herself as “the queen of overthinking.” Its accompanying music video heightens the emotive feel ten-fold. Immersing viewers in a modern Renaissance banquet, where girli and her love interest sit across from each other as their eyes weave an intricate tale of longing and passion, further uses of surrealist imagery symbolise the overwhelming flood of emotions they are experiencing, as if drowning in the depths of their own feelings.

girli adds: “‘Feel My Feelings’ is a song about being an oversensitive, overemotional, over-reactive person. It’s an apology to a partner who’s getting frustrated with how emotional and dramatic I am. It’s about not being able to control my emotions and mood swings and complicating my relationships beyond my control.

“Like the music video for the title track ‘Matriarchy’, this video is set in an unknown historical time, coexisting in the past and future. It captures the love and hate embodied in toxic relationships. We see girli submerged in a water tank, drowning in her emotions, while her lover stands on the other side of the glass unable to hear her. Eventually, she pulls her lover in with her, drowning them both in the depths of their feelings.”

Key highlights on Matriarchy include ‘Crush Me Up’, a vivid exploration of the intoxicating allure of infatuation. Comparing love to a drug, girli positions herself as the very substance, aspiring to be the epitome of a euphoric high in the same way her love interest is to her. ‘Nothing Hurts Like a Girl’ is a gleaming pop diamond forged out of post-breakup despair which celebrates the intensity of queer female love and desire. The album’s title track and anthem of queer power ‘Matriarchy’ is the shining star, leading the way by showcasing girli’s unfiltered expression of emotion in her own bold, compelling and sexy way.

Further insightful moments come with ‘Overthinking’, a musing on mental health and the anxieties of the modern world, the sweetly melodic ‘Made To Break’ which contrasts its bright sonics with more pensive lyrics, while ‘Poser’ and ‘Her Too’ brim with sharp rhythms and cut-throat lyrics that are poised to become big dancefloor moments.

Closing with tender acoustic guitars on ‘Happier Her’, Matriarchy feels complete in its truest sense. It’s what any good album should be; authentic, insightful, emotional, unique. For girli, it’s the defining moment of her glorious new era.

To celebrate the release, girli will be travelling the UK for a selection of in-store performances at record shops across the country. See below for the full list of dates:

May 17: Jacaranda, Liverpool

May 18 (12pm): Assai Glasgow

May 18 (6pm): Assai Edinburgh

May 19: Vinyl Whistle, Leeds

May 20: Bear Tree, Sheffield

May 21: Rough Trade, Bristol

May 22: Rough Trade, Nottingham

May 23: Rough Trade East, London

girli also recently launched her unique interactive online experience the girliverse, allowing special insights into the world of Matriarchy and some of girli’s favourite music and cultural references. From a library room containing books that girli is currently reading, to pictures of some of her favourite LGBTQIA+ figures adorning the walls, the girliverse offers a truly unique experience for fans to engage with girli like no other.

On top of that, girli has also embarked on a world headline tour, recently wrapping on her first ever Australian tour last month with radio premiere support from Triple J on previous single ‘Crush Me Up’, and a US leg which included a date at Los Angeles infamous Troubadour venue. In May and June she will hit the UK and Europe, concluding at London’s iconic Heaven venue on 20th June. Tickets are on-sale now at www.girlimusic.com.

Tour Dates

May 29: Cardiff, The Globe

May 31: Dublin, Academy 2

Jun 02: Glasgow, St Lukes

Jun 03: Leeds, The Wardrobe

Jun 04: Brighton, Patterns

Jun 06: Paris, La Maroquinerie

Jun 07: Amsterdam, Paradiso Tolhuistuin

Jun 09: Copenhagen, RUST

Jun 11: Berlin, Frannz

Jun 12: Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

Jun 14: Vienna, B72

Jun 16: Zürich, EXIL

Jun 19: Manchester, Academy 2

Jun 20: London, Heaven

Photo Credit: Claryn Chong

